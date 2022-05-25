Rent this three-bed house in Beaumont School catchment for £2,900 per month
- Credit: Frost's
A newly refurbished property within the catchment of two of St Albans' most over-subscribed schools is available to rent.
The three-bed family home is located on Oakwood Drive, between Oakwood primary and Beaumont secondary schools, which are both ranked 'outstanding' by Ofsted.
The property comprises of a welcoming entrance hall, open plan living/dining room extending onto a conservatory, a modern fitted kitchen with appliances and a downstairs shower room.
On the first floor there are three double bedrooms and a stylish bathroom.
Externally, there is driveway parking and a beautiful rear garden – which has recently been landscaped – including a large garden shed.
Oakwood Drive is on the east side of St Albans, within walking distance of Fleetville and Marshalswick's local shops.
St Albans city centre and the mainline railway station to London are approximately one-and-a-half miles away.
Most Read
- 1 Council confirms first monkeypox case in Hertfordshire
- 2 Police probe into death of man in 20s at 'Kinky Towers' in Hertfordshire
- 3 Armed police seize machete from Sandpit Lane in St Albans
- 4 Peregrine falcon chick hatches at St Albans Cathedral in a city first
- 5 Success for Harpenden actor after National Youth Theatre audition
- 6 The Crossrail connections to Hertfordshire which were never built
- 7 Hertfordshire teen bullying victim given royal honour
- 8 Return of Harpenden Carnival promises fun for all the family
- 9 St Albans SustFest events aim to boost local nature
- 10 Jubilee garden opened at Harpenden primary school
The property is available to rent on a minimum 12-month tenancy.
PROPERTY FACTS
Oakwood Drive, St Albans
£2,900pcm
Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk