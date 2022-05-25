News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Rent this three-bed house in Beaumont School catchment for £2,900 per month

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:32 AM May 25, 2022
The property is well placed for Marshalswick and Fleetville's amenities.

The property is well placed for the amenities of Marshalswick and Fleetville. - Credit: Frost's

A newly refurbished property within the catchment of two of St Albans' most over-subscribed schools is available to rent. 

The three-bed family home is located on Oakwood Drive, between Oakwood primary and Beaumont secondary schools, which are both ranked 'outstanding' by Ofsted. 

This 19ft reception room leads to the conservatory.

This 19ft reception room leads to the conservatory. - Credit: Frost's

The property comprises of a welcoming entrance hall, open plan living/dining room extending onto a conservatory, a modern fitted kitchen with appliances and a downstairs shower room.

Doors from the St Albans property's 15ft kitchen lead out to the garden.

Doors from the 15ft kitchen lead out to the garden. - Credit: Frost's

There are views of the garden from the conservatory.

There are views of the garden from the conservatory. - Credit: Frost's

On the first floor there are three double bedrooms and a stylish bathroom.

The family bathroom is on the first floor. 

The family bathroom is on the first floor. - Credit: Frost's

Externally, there is driveway parking and a beautiful rear garden – which has recently been landscaped – including a large garden shed. 

The spacious rear garden backs onto Beaumont School.

The spacious rear garden backs onto Beaumont School. - Credit: Frost's

Doors from the kitchen and the conservatory lead out to this private patio area.

Doors from the kitchen and the conservatory lead out to this private patio area. - Credit: Frost's

Oakwood Drive is on the east side of St Albans, within walking distance of Fleetville and Marshalswick's local shops. 

St Albans city centre and the mainline railway station to London are approximately one-and-a-half miles away.

The property is available to rent on a minimum 12-month tenancy. 

PROPERTY FACTS 

Oakwood Drive, St Albans

£2,900pcm

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

