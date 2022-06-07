See inside this luxury £2.65m house in Harpenden's exclusive West Common

This stunning six bed, six bath property is ideally located on one of Harpenden's most prestigious streets.

Available for sale with a guide price of £2.65m, the High Elms home was built by Gable Construction in 2016 and boasts 3,500 sq ft of living space across three floors.

The front door opens into this spacious reception hall. - Credit: Hamptons

Entry is into an impressive reception hall, which leads to the sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and WC.

The bespoke Dwayne Edwards kitchen includes an array of high specification appliances and a spacious separate utility room.

Doors lead out to the garden from the 24ft kitchen/breakfast room. - Credit: Hamptons

This 20ft sitting room overlooks the rear garden. - Credit: Hamptons

There is a family bathroom and four double bedrooms on the first floor, two of which have both a dressing room and a bathroom. On the top floor there are two further double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property has been finished to a high standard throughout. - Credit: Hamptons

Outside, the gardens and grounds have been professionally landscaped, including a resin bond driveway providing off street parking and giving access an electric car charging point and the double garage.

To the rear there are attractive and stylish ornamental screens, outdoor lighting and established planting.

The rear garden benefits from established planting. - Credit: Hamptons

High Elms is a highly desirable address, offering easy access to Harpenden's station and high street.

PROPERTY FACTS

High Elms, Harpenden

Guide price: £2.65m

Hamptons, 01582 764471, www.hamptons.co.uk