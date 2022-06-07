See inside this luxury £2.65m house in Harpenden's exclusive West Common
- Credit: Hamptons
This stunning six bed, six bath property is ideally located on one of Harpenden's most prestigious streets.
Available for sale with a guide price of £2.65m, the High Elms home was built by Gable Construction in 2016 and boasts 3,500 sq ft of living space across three floors.
Entry is into an impressive reception hall, which leads to the sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and WC.
The bespoke Dwayne Edwards kitchen includes an array of high specification appliances and a spacious separate utility room.
There is a family bathroom and four double bedrooms on the first floor, two of which have both a dressing room and a bathroom. On the top floor there are two further double bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, the gardens and grounds have been professionally landscaped, including a resin bond driveway providing off street parking and giving access an electric car charging point and the double garage.
To the rear there are attractive and stylish ornamental screens, outdoor lighting and established planting.
Most Read
- 1 Ex-Verulam pupil making a success out of car valeting business
- 2 IN PICTURES: See how St Albans district celebrated The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 3 The Midwich Cuckoos: Keeley Hawes on Sky's gripping new drama adapted from John Wyndham’s sci-fi novel
- 4 Premier League club to visit St Albans City in pre-season
- 5 Study reveals safest Herts towns in a zombie apocalypse
- 6 IN PICTURES: Crowds out in St Peter's Street to mark Platinum Jubilee
- 7 PICTURED: St Albans pub undergoes paint job and outdoor refurb
- 8 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 9 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 10 See inside this luxury £2.65m house in Harpenden's exclusive West Common
High Elms is a highly desirable address, offering easy access to Harpenden's station and high street.
PROPERTY FACTS
High Elms, Harpenden
Guide price: £2.65m
Hamptons, 01582 764471, www.hamptons.co.uk