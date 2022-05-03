News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Fixer-upper on one of St Albans' finest streets for sale for £1.5m

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:16 AM May 3, 2022
Updated: 11:27 AM May 3, 2022
The Gainsborough Avenue, St Albans, property offers well-proportioned accommodation.  

The Gainsborough Avenue property offers well-proportioned accommodation and a detached garage. - Credit: Hamptons

This detached family home is located on Gainsborough Avenue, a popular residential cul-de-sac close to Clarence Park.

The St Albans property offers plenty of potential to extend. 

The property offers plenty of potential to extend. - Credit: Hamptons

While the house may be in need of modernisation, it offers superb potential to refurbish and extend, subject to planning permission.

A welcoming entrance hall leads to the living room, sitting room and dining room, which in turn opens into the kitchen. There is also a downstairs WC.

The 13ft sitting room overlooks the street.

The 13ft sitting room overlooks the street. - Credit: Hamptons

The kitchen and dining room are at the rear of the property.

The kitchen and dining room are at the rear of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

The kitchen overlooks the St Albans property's rear garden.

The kitchen overlooks the garden. - Credit: Hamptons

Doors lead out to the garden from the St Albans property's 20ft living room.

Doors lead out to the garden from the 20ft living room. - Credit: Hamptons

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is a family bathroom on the first floor of the St Albans property. 

The family bathroom has a bath and a separate shower. - Credit: Hamptons

One of the St Albans property's four bedrooms. 

One of the property's four bedrooms. - Credit: Hamptons

There are lawned gardens to both the front and rear, with a variety of mature trees and shrubs.

There is a beautiful garden to the rear of the St Albans property. 

There is a beautiful garden to the rear. - Credit: Hamptons

There is also a driveway leading to the detached garage, which is accessed from Blenheim Road.

PROPERTY FACTS

Gainsborough Avenue, St Albans

Guide price: £1.5m

Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk

St Albans News

