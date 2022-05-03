Fixer-upper on one of St Albans' finest streets for sale for £1.5m
- Credit: Hamptons
This detached family home is located on Gainsborough Avenue, a popular residential cul-de-sac close to Clarence Park.
While the house may be in need of modernisation, it offers superb potential to refurbish and extend, subject to planning permission.
A welcoming entrance hall leads to the living room, sitting room and dining room, which in turn opens into the kitchen. There is also a downstairs WC.
On the first floor there are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
There are lawned gardens to both the front and rear, with a variety of mature trees and shrubs.
There is also a driveway leading to the detached garage, which is accessed from Blenheim Road.
PROPERTY FACTS
Gainsborough Avenue, St Albans
Guide price: £1.5m
Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk