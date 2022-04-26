See inside this £3m equestrian property with pool in Childwickbury

Shafford House is for sale with a guide price of £3m. - Credit: Hamptons

Located along a private road within the Childwickbury Estate, this substantial home comes complete with an outdoor pool and almost five acres of grounds.

Shafford House offers around 3,557 sq ft of living accommodation. - Credit: Hamptons

Approached via a gated entrance which leads to extensive parking, the property offers spacious accommodation over two floors.

On the ground floor there is a welcoming entrance hall, sitting and dining rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, office, gym/games room with shower room, sauna and Jacuzzi, plus a utility/laundry room and a conservatory.

The front door opens into this spacious entrance hall. - Credit: Hamptons

The 20ft sitting room leads through to the dining room. - Credit: Hamptons

Doors from the kitchen/breakfast room lead to the conservatory and the sitting room. - Credit: Hamptons

The games room is attached to the house, and is also home to a sauna. - Credit: Hamptons

There is also a Jacuzzi in the games room! - Credit: Hamptons

On the first floor is a main suite comprising a double aspect bedroom, dressing room and shower room, a second double aspect bedroom with en suite shower room, two further bedrooms and family bathroom.

To the rear is a walled garden including a patio entertainment area and a heated swimming pool.

The property offers a choice of outside spaces to enjoy. - Credit: Hamptons

There is a paved entertainment area immediately outside the conservatory. - Credit: Hamptons

Approaching five acres, the grounds comprise paddocks, a stable yard with stabling and tack room, manège and enclosed barns.

The property sits in almost five acres of land. - Credit: Hamptons

There is plenty of paddock space within the grounds. - Credit: Hamptons

The outbuildings offer an additional 1,679 sq ft of space. - Credit: Hamptons

The stables and outbuildings are arranged around a sunny seating area. - Credit: Hamptons

The manège completes the property's equestrian facilities. - Credit: Hamptons

Shafford House is ideally located close to an abundance of leisure activities, with access to bridleways and footpaths across the adjoining countryside as well as numerous golf courses, leisure centres and many areas of historical interest.

Childwickbury is a small hamlet north of St Albans in an area bounded by Redbourn Road and Harpenden Road. The picturesque River Ver runs through the edge of the estate, which is also home to the historic Childwickbury Manor.

PROPERTY FACTS

Shafford House, Childwickbury

Guide price: £3m

Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk