See inside this £3m equestrian property with pool in Childwickbury
- Credit: Hamptons
Located along a private road within the Childwickbury Estate, this substantial home comes complete with an outdoor pool and almost five acres of grounds.
Approached via a gated entrance which leads to extensive parking, the property offers spacious accommodation over two floors.
On the ground floor there is a welcoming entrance hall, sitting and dining rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, office, gym/games room with shower room, sauna and Jacuzzi, plus a utility/laundry room and a conservatory.
On the first floor is a main suite comprising a double aspect bedroom, dressing room and shower room, a second double aspect bedroom with en suite shower room, two further bedrooms and family bathroom.
To the rear is a walled garden including a patio entertainment area and a heated swimming pool.
Approaching five acres, the grounds comprise paddocks, a stable yard with stabling and tack room, manège and enclosed barns.
Shafford House is ideally located close to an abundance of leisure activities, with access to bridleways and footpaths across the adjoining countryside as well as numerous golf courses, leisure centres and many areas of historical interest.
Childwickbury is a small hamlet north of St Albans in an area bounded by Redbourn Road and Harpenden Road. The picturesque River Ver runs through the edge of the estate, which is also home to the historic Childwickbury Manor.
PROPERTY FACTS
Shafford House, Childwickbury
Guide price: £3m
Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk