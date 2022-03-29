News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this £725,000 terraced house close to popular St Albans schools

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:54 AM March 29, 2022
Updated: 12:01 PM March 29, 2022
The Burleigh Road property is ideally placed for all of Fleetville's amenities. 

The Burleigh Road property is ideally placed for all of Fleetville's amenities. - Credit: Frost's

Tucked away in a quiet street off Castle Road, moments from Fleetville's busy shopping strip, is this striking three-bed terraced house.

The accommodation is arranged over three levels and has been reconfigured downstairs to provide a modern open plan living arrangement.

Features include glass doors/windows to the rear of the property, which give a wealth of light throughout the ground floor.

The living area overlooks the garden. 

The living area overlooks the garden. - Credit: Frost's

A re-fitted kitchen separates the living and dining areas, and additional features include understairs storage and an entrance hall with downstairs WC. 

The first floor is complemented by two bedrooms, an en suite shower room and a stylish family bathroom, while the top floor acts as a striking primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, porthole window, re-fitted en suite and a useful study room complete with eaves storage.

The St Albans property's 13ft principal bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and porthole window.

The 13ft principal bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and porthole window. - Credit: Frost's

There is a spacious family bathroom on the first floor of the St Albans property. 

There is a spacious family bathroom on the first floor. - Credit: Frost's

Externally the house offers a driveway providing off street parking, plus a sizeable private rear garden with patio area, garden shed, shared side access and access to the rear.

The garden is mainly laid to lawn. 

The garden is mainly laid to lawn. - Credit: Frost's

Fleetville infant and junior schools and Beaumont secondary school are within a short stroll of the property, while St Albans city centre and mainline train station are about a mile away. 

Most Read

  1. 1 England's oldest pub to reopen after being saved by former staff
  2. 2 Five-figure donation for Wonka filming in Verulamium Park revealed
  3. 3 Covid-19 staff absences lead to St Albans and Watford train cancellations
  1. 4 55 minute delays on M1 at Harpenden and Hemel Hempstead
  2. 5 Man, 25, arrested after pedestrian injured in St Albans city centre crash
  3. 6 St Albans District pupils make splash at Herts Championships
  4. 7 Fault with national power grid caused major Hertfordshire power cut
  5. 8 'Oldest pub in Britain' to reopen as former owner confirms takeover deal
  6. 9 'Influential' MP Daisy Cooper wins backbencher vote
  7. 10 Met Office forecasts snow in Hertfordshire this week

PROPERTY FACTS

Burleigh Road, St Albans

Guide price: £725,000

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

Hot Properties
Property of the Week
St Albans News

Don't Miss

More than 5,000 homes across 67 postcode areas have been impacted by a power cut throughout south Hertfordshire

Herts Live News | Updated

Updates after more than 5,000 properties in Herts hit by power cut

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Refill Pantry in St Albans will close on Saturday May 7 at the end of the day.

Plastic-free shop shuts after pandemic struggle

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Bottles of stolen fuel in the back of a van.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Police find 3,000 litres of stolen fuel in vehicle near St Albans

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist is injured after a crash on Chequer Street in St Albans.

Herts Live News | Updated

Woman ‘seriously injured’ in Chequer Street crash in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon