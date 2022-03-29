See inside this £725,000 terraced house close to popular St Albans schools
- Credit: Frost's
Tucked away in a quiet street off Castle Road, moments from Fleetville's busy shopping strip, is this striking three-bed terraced house.
The accommodation is arranged over three levels and has been reconfigured downstairs to provide a modern open plan living arrangement.
Features include glass doors/windows to the rear of the property, which give a wealth of light throughout the ground floor.
A re-fitted kitchen separates the living and dining areas, and additional features include understairs storage and an entrance hall with downstairs WC.
The first floor is complemented by two bedrooms, an en suite shower room and a stylish family bathroom, while the top floor acts as a striking primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, porthole window, re-fitted en suite and a useful study room complete with eaves storage.
Externally the house offers a driveway providing off street parking, plus a sizeable private rear garden with patio area, garden shed, shared side access and access to the rear.
Fleetville infant and junior schools and Beaumont secondary school are within a short stroll of the property, while St Albans city centre and mainline train station are about a mile away.
PROPERTY FACTS
Burleigh Road, St Albans
Guide price: £725,000
Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk