See inside this £725,000 terraced house close to popular St Albans schools

The Burleigh Road property is ideally placed for all of Fleetville's amenities. - Credit: Frost's

Tucked away in a quiet street off Castle Road, moments from Fleetville's busy shopping strip, is this striking three-bed terraced house.

The accommodation is arranged over three levels and has been reconfigured downstairs to provide a modern open plan living arrangement.

Features include glass doors/windows to the rear of the property, which give a wealth of light throughout the ground floor.

The living area overlooks the garden. - Credit: Frost's

A re-fitted kitchen separates the living and dining areas, and additional features include understairs storage and an entrance hall with downstairs WC.

The first floor is complemented by two bedrooms, an en suite shower room and a stylish family bathroom, while the top floor acts as a striking primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, porthole window, re-fitted en suite and a useful study room complete with eaves storage.

The 13ft principal bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and porthole window. - Credit: Frost's

There is a spacious family bathroom on the first floor. - Credit: Frost's

Externally the house offers a driveway providing off street parking, plus a sizeable private rear garden with patio area, garden shed, shared side access and access to the rear.

The garden is mainly laid to lawn. - Credit: Frost's

Fleetville infant and junior schools and Beaumont secondary school are within a short stroll of the property, while St Albans city centre and mainline train station are about a mile away.

PROPERTY FACTS

Burleigh Road, St Albans

Guide price: £725,000

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk