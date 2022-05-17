Gallery
Huge Victorian house with pool and gym on sale for £1.75m
- Credit: Savills
Tucked away off Buckden Road in the village of Brampton is this unique five-bed home.
Available for sale with no onward chain, The White House offers almost 5,000 sq ft of living space over four floors, plus several outbuildings.
Approached through an iron gate, the £1.75m house is constructed of painted brick elevations beneath a partially tiled, partially flat roof.
The glazed porch opens into a wide hall with marble tiles, leading to a study with a fitted mahogany desk and bookshelves and views over the front garden.
To the rear, the hall opens into a well-appointed kitchen/breakfast room with modern shaker style cabinets with marble and granite work surfaces, and French doors leading out to the garden. To the right of the kitchen there is a spacious dining room.
Beyond is an exceptional architect designed garden room with a working fireplace, spiral staircase to the upper floors and underfloor heating allowing year-round use.
On the lower ground floor, accessed from the hall or the garden room, is a study, second plant room and large store room.
Most Read
- 1 Meet the artist behind The Queen's Platinum Jubilee mural in St Albans
- 2 Suspected loan sharks arrested in Hemel Hempstead
- 3 Building company resurfaces bridleway to provide safe route for riders and walkers
- 4 From Levi's to Leyton Road: Superstar fashionista for over 50s back on shop floor
- 5 St Albans shop showcasing small independents by renting out shelves
- 6 Foodies queue to try street food sourced, cooked and served in Herts
- 7 MoonWalk success for the St Albans cancer survivor and her Belgian Buns
- 8 Stalking Protection Order issued to Herts man after obsessive behaviour towards ex
- 9 Company of Ten's A Bunch of Amateurs production 'milks the comedy for all its worth' at the Abbey Theatre
- 10 See inside this loft style apartment in a former hat factory
At the half landing there is a drawing room with internal windows for light and views over the garden, working shutters and attractive period cornicing.
On the first floor there are three bedrooms, two of which are en suite.
On the second floor is an exceptional principal bedroom which has extensive built in wardrobes, a large dressing area, a seating space with an ornamental fireplace, and a terrace with stunning views over the garden. The fourth bedroom and en suites are also on the second floor.
Outside, The White House's exceptional gardens – designed by world renowned garden designer John Brookes – offer an ideal place to relax.
An outbuilding houses the swimming pool and gym, plus a sauna, shower and cloakroom.
There is a further outbuilding which was remodelled and rebuilt by the current owners as a home office on the first floor, with a second office plus a small office/store room and two garages on the ground floor.
Brampton is about three miles south-west of Huntingdon and approximately 24 miles north-west of Cambridge.
PROPERTY FACTS
The White House, Buckden Road, Brampton
Guide price: £1.75m
Savills, 01223 347261, www.savills.com