Huge Victorian house with pool and gym on sale for £1.75m

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 2:39 PM May 17, 2022
Updated: 2:47 PM May 17, 2022
The White House has been architecturally extended and reconfigured under the stewardship of its current owners. 

The White House has been architecturally extended and reconfigured under the stewardship of its current owners.

Tucked away off Buckden Road in the village of Brampton is this unique five-bed home.

Available for sale with no onward chain, The White House offers almost 5,000 sq ft of living space over four floors, plus several outbuildings.

The Brampton property's heated pool has a swim jet at one end and a Jacuzzi at the other.

The heated pool has a swim jet at one end and a Jacuzzi at the other.

Approached through an iron gate, the £1.75m house is constructed of painted brick elevations beneath a partially tiled, partially flat roof. 

The glazed porch opens into a wide hall with marble tiles, leading to a study with a fitted mahogany desk and bookshelves and views over the front garden.

The kitchen/breakfast room's appliances include a Neff steam oven, Bosch double oven and dishwasher.

The kitchen/breakfast room has an array of integrated high end appliances, including a Neff steam oven, Bosch double oven and dishwasher.

To the rear, the hall opens into a well-appointed kitchen/breakfast room with modern shaker style cabinets with marble and granite work surfaces, and French doors leading out to the garden. To the right of the kitchen there is a spacious dining room.

The large dining room has a stone ornamental fireplace and a fully glazed window with views of the garden.

The large dining room has a stone ornamental fireplace and a fully glazed window with views of the garden.

Beyond is an exceptional architect designed garden room with a working fireplace, spiral staircase to the upper floors and underfloor heating allowing year-round use.

On the lower ground floor, accessed from the hall or the garden room, is a study, second plant room and large store room.

At the half landing there is a drawing room with internal windows for light and views over the garden, working shutters and attractive period cornicing.

This dual aspect living room is flooded with natural light.

This dual aspect living room is flooded with natural light.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

On the second floor is an exceptional principal bedroom which has extensive built in wardrobes, a large dressing area, a seating space with an ornamental fireplace, and a terrace with stunning views over the garden. The fourth bedroom and en suites are also on the second floor.

The gardens offer great privacy.

The gardens, with their wide variety of specimen trees, deep borders with perennial plants and shrubs, and large ponds, offer great privacy.

Outside, The White House's exceptional gardens – designed by world renowned garden designer John Brookes – offer an ideal place to relax.

An outbuilding houses the swimming pool and gym, plus a sauna, shower and cloakroom.

The Brampton property's swimming pool and gym building has been designed to look like a cricket pavilion.

The swimming pool and gym building has been designed to look like a cricket pavilion.

There is a further outbuilding which was remodelled and rebuilt by the current owners as a home office on the first floor, with a second office plus a small office/store room and two garages on the ground floor.

Brampton is about three miles south-west of Huntingdon and approximately 24 miles north-west of Cambridge.

PROPERTY FACTS

The White House, Buckden Road, Brampton

Guide price: £1.75m

Savills, 01223 347261, www.savills.com

Huntingdon News

