See inside this £1.2m family home close to popular St Albans schools
- Credit: Hamptons
Ideally placed for some of St Albans' most sought after schools is this impeccably presented four bedroom house.
Arranged over two floors, the property comprises of a spacious entrance hall, a sitting room, a family/dining room with double doors to the kitchen, plus a cloakroom and a utility room.
On the first floor are four good sized bedrooms, with an en suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom.
A shingled driveway to the front provides off street parking for several cars and access to the storage garage.
At the back of the house is a beautiful landscaped garden with mature planting and trees, with a large patio to the immediate rear of the house and a decked area at the far end.
With further potential to extend subject to planning permission, viewing is highly recommended.
PROPERTY FACTS
Beechwood Avenue, St Albans
Guide price: £1,200,000
Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk