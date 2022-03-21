See inside this £1.2m family home close to popular St Albans schools

The Beechwood Avenue semi is a short walk from Beaumont and Oakwood schools. - Credit: Hamptons

Ideally placed for some of St Albans' most sought after schools is this impeccably presented four bedroom house.

Arranged over two floors, the property comprises of a spacious entrance hall, a sitting room, a family/dining room with double doors to the kitchen, plus a cloakroom and a utility room.

There is a bright and welcoming entrance hall. - Credit: Hamptons

Bifold doors connect the kitchen to the garden. - Credit: Hamptons

The family/dining room is 23ft long. - Credit: Hamptons

There is a separate sitting room at the front of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

On the first floor are four good sized bedrooms, with an en suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom.

This bedroom boasts a feature fireplace. - Credit: Hamptons

There is a family bathroom on the first floor. - Credit: Hamptons

A shingled driveway to the front provides off street parking for several cars and access to the storage garage.

At the back of the house is a beautiful landscaped garden with mature planting and trees, with a large patio to the immediate rear of the house and a decked area at the far end.

The rear doors open out onto this spacious patio area. - Credit: Hamptons

With further potential to extend subject to planning permission, viewing is highly recommended.

PROPERTY FACTS

Beechwood Avenue, St Albans

Guide price: £1,200,000

Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk