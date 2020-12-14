News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser Home > Lifestyle > Property

Property Spotlight: A unique family home in central St Albans

Published: 11:31 AM December 14, 2020    Updated: 11:16 AM December 16, 2020
Bernard Street, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Bernard Street, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons - Credit: Archant

This truly delightful character home is situated on Bernard Street, in the heart of St Albans.

The impressive drawing room boasts high ceilings, sash windows and hand-sawn French Oak flooring. Picture: Hamptons

The impressive drawing room boasts high ceilings, sash windows and hand-sawn French Oak flooring. Picture: Hamptons - Credit: Archant

On entering the property, you walk into a welcoming entrance hall with ornate etched marble flooring. This leads through to the impressive drawing room with high ceilings, sash windows and hand-sawn French oak flooring.

Doors lead into the kitchen/dining room with further double doors leading out to the garden.

There are five bedrooms on the first floor. The main bedroom, with vaulted ceiling and exposed beams, benefits from a walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious en suite bathroom. Two of the additional bedrooms have en suite shower rooms, and there is a further family bathroom.

To the rear of the property is a secluded courtyard garden.

Features of the master bedroom include a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. Picture: Hamptons

Features of the master bedroom include a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. Picture: Hamptons - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Property Facts

Bernard Street, St Albans

Most Read

  1. 1 Primary school pupils investigate after mysterious monolith appears in playground
  2. 2 COVID-19 cases continue to rise across our area as southern parts of Herts enter Tier 3
  3. 3 Proposed flight path changes at Luton Airport could cause disruption to our area, say campaigners
  1. 4 Vaccination centres could soon be opening in St Albans
  2. 5 Herts dog groomer wins global competition
  3. 6 St Albans Cathedral Dean set to leave after 17 years
  4. 7 St Albans beauty staff give alternative Christmas ‘cards’
  5. 8 ‘High alert’ coronavirus tier system revealed for St Albans
  6. 9 Another motorist dies on Redbourn Road as calls for safety measures continue
  7. 10 Woman left feeling ‘upset, angry and sick’ after revenge porn ordeal

Guide price: £1,250,000

The master bedroom has a spacious en suite bathroom. Picture: Hamptons

The master bedroom has a spacious en suite bathroom. Picture: Hamptons - Credit: Archant

Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk

There is a courtyard garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Hamptons

There is a courtyard garden to the rear of the property. Picture: Hamptons - Credit: Archant

The drawing room measures 29ft 8in x 22ft 10in. Picture: Hamptons

The drawing room measures 29ft 8in x 22ft 10in. Picture: Hamptons - Credit: Archant

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans Argos becomes temporary tent town for homeless

Laura Bill

person

Councillors at loggerheads over changes to St Albans market stalls

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

COVID cases slowly rise across our area as vaccinations start

Maya Derrick

person

Stolen St Albans dog found more than 15 miles away

Laura Bill

person
Comments powered by Disqus