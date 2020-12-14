Property Spotlight: A unique family home in central St Albans
- Credit: Archant
This truly delightful character home is situated on Bernard Street, in the heart of St Albans.
On entering the property, you walk into a welcoming entrance hall with ornate etched marble flooring. This leads through to the impressive drawing room with high ceilings, sash windows and hand-sawn French oak flooring.
Doors lead into the kitchen/dining room with further double doors leading out to the garden.
There are five bedrooms on the first floor. The main bedroom, with vaulted ceiling and exposed beams, benefits from a walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious en suite bathroom. Two of the additional bedrooms have en suite shower rooms, and there is a further family bathroom.
To the rear of the property is a secluded courtyard garden.
You may also want to watch:
Property Facts
Bernard Street, St Albans
Most Read
- 1 Primary school pupils investigate after mysterious monolith appears in playground
- 2 COVID-19 cases continue to rise across our area as southern parts of Herts enter Tier 3
- 3 Proposed flight path changes at Luton Airport could cause disruption to our area, say campaigners
- 4 Vaccination centres could soon be opening in St Albans
- 5 Herts dog groomer wins global competition
- 6 St Albans Cathedral Dean set to leave after 17 years
- 7 St Albans beauty staff give alternative Christmas ‘cards’
- 8 ‘High alert’ coronavirus tier system revealed for St Albans
- 9 Another motorist dies on Redbourn Road as calls for safety measures continue
- 10 Woman left feeling ‘upset, angry and sick’ after revenge porn ordeal
Guide price: £1,250,000
Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk