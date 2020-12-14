Property Spotlight: A unique family home in central St Albans

Published: 11:31 AM December 14, 2020 Updated: 11:16 AM December 16, 2020

This truly delightful character home is situated on Bernard Street, in the heart of St Albans.

On entering the property, you walk into a welcoming entrance hall with ornate etched marble flooring. This leads through to the impressive drawing room with high ceilings, sash windows and hand-sawn French oak flooring.

Doors lead into the kitchen/dining room with further double doors leading out to the garden.

There are five bedrooms on the first floor. The main bedroom, with vaulted ceiling and exposed beams, benefits from a walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious en suite bathroom. Two of the additional bedrooms have en suite shower rooms, and there is a further family bathroom.

To the rear of the property is a secluded courtyard garden.

Property Facts

Bernard Street, St Albans

Guide price: £1,250,000

Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk

