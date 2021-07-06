News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
New women's fashion store to open in St Albans

Jane Howdle

Published: 1:19 PM July 6, 2021
Ruby Room will replace Phase Eight at 12 Market Place, St Albans. 

A women's fashion brand is to open in the St Albans retail unit previously occupied by Phase Eight. 

Ruby Room has taken a five year lease on the Market Place premises, with a stepped rent and initial rent-free period.

Aitchison Raffety completed the letting of the premises, which comprises a 1,060 sq ft ground floor shop and 829 sq ft basement. 

Ruby Room sells a mixture of clothes, accessories, gifts and furniture, which it says is aimed at "young women, new mums, and first home-owners; women who enjoy going to music festivals, take summer holidays [and] weekends away, as well as nights out with friends."

It already has branches in Hertford, Bishop's Stortford, Saffron Waldon and Leigh-On-Sea. 



