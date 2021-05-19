News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

England's richest homeowners are voting Lib Dem, study shows

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 8:30 AM May 19, 2021   
Areas of Hertfordshire have seen some of the biggest increases in agent enquiries and online searche

The average house price in areas that are Lib Dem ruled is £430,141. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Liberal Democrats have become the party of choice for wealthy homeowners, according to new research from a national firm of estate agents.  

Keller Williams UK found that of the 124 districts, unitary and borough councils of England that took part in local elections earlier this month, those under the control of the Lib Dems have the highest average house prices. 

The average price in Lib Dem ruled areas is £430,141, a 13.2 per cent rise since 2019’s general election, while the average in Conservative held areas is £283,512 — a -1.7 per cent drop.

Labour-held areas have an average house price of £193,487, an average increase of 8.3 per cent since 2019. In this same period, the average house price for the whole of England has gone up by 9.5 per cent to £268,291, while in St Albans the average has increased by 11.1 per cent to £554,595. 

During the recent local elections, 25 of the partaking districts changed political hands; those in which the Lib Dems took over have an average house price of £554,595 (due to St Albans being the only one), compared to £240,542 in areas where the Tories have recently gained control. 

You may also want to watch:

St Albans has followed this pattern, with Lib Dems picking up six seats to win overall control of the district council with a total of 30 councillors. In contrast, the Conservatives lost one seat, dropping to 23 councillors. Lib Dem MP Daisy Cooper also unseated Tory stalwart Anne Main at the last general election. 

Ben Taylor, CEO of Keller Williams UK, said: “This data is quite remarkable simply because it rubs against the broad preconception that the Conservative Party are the party of choice for the rich and wealthy.

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic cobbles ripped up during pavement works in St Albans road
  2. 2 Colney Heath confirmed as promoted as FA announce make-up of non-league divisions
  3. 3 Property Spotlight: A family home in Harpenden's upmarket Hatching Green
  1. 4 Sustainable markets will top and tail annual St Albans eco-festival
  2. 5 £222K new playground opens at Clarence Park
  3. 6 Crack dealers arrested at playing fields
  4. 7 Swimmers make a big splash for hospice care 
  5. 8 Ver Valley walking group returns to enjoy the spring countryside
  6. 9 May 17th: Fighting Cocks landlord overjoyed to welcome customers back
  7. 10 Nominate your care heroes for Hertfordshire Care Awards

"While national prices are rising and the wider market is booming like never before, these Tory-controlled areas are actually declining in value. An interesting consideration when thinking about where to buy.”

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Far right activist Paul Golding in front of the black Jesus painting at St Albans Cathedral.

Far-right group condemns black Jesus painting at St Albans Cathedral

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Princess Aurora (Jemma Carlisle), Nurse Nellie (Bob Golding) and Prince Charming (Phillip Ryan) in S

“It’s behind you” – Beloved Bob Golding bids a fond farewell to Arena panto

Caroline Thain

Logo Icon
Designs for the new play park at Rothamsted in Harpenden.

New £250K play park to be built in Harpenden

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Robertson House vaccination centre in Stevenage

Drop-in COVID vaccine sessions available this week

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus