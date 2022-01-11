News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Property Spotlight: An apartment in one of St Albans' most distinctive buildings

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 9:00 AM January 11, 2022
Ziggurat House, Grosvenor Road, St Albans. 

Ziggurat House, Grosvenor Road, St Albans. - Credit: Frost's

This stunning second floor one bedroom apartment is located within the highly sought after Ziggurat House development, providing easy access to the mainline train station, city centre and local amenities.

The property is complemented by a high standard of finish throughout and comprises internally of an entrance hall with storage cupboard, large open plan kitchen/living room with space for a dining table and a Juliet balcony.

The kitchen/living room is more than 22ft long. 

The kitchen/living room is more than 22ft long. - Credit: Frost's

The living area at the St Albans property is flooded with light. 

The living area is flooded with light. - Credit: Frost's

A modern family bathroom and large primary bedroom with free hanging wardrobe and space for a working from home station complete the property.

The St Albans property benefits from a modern bathroom suite. 

The property benefits from a modern bathroom suite. - Credit: Frost's

There is plenty of space in the 17ft 5in x 10ft 6in bedroom for a study area. 

There is plenty of space in the 17ft 5in x 10ft 6in bedroom for a study area. - Credit: Frost's

The property further benefits from a rare allocated parking space and well maintained communal areas, with entry phone system and a lift to all floors.

The smart lobby area at Ziggurat House, St Albans.

The smart lobby area at Ziggurat House. - Credit: Frost's

The St Albans property has one allocated parking space. 

The property has one allocated parking space. - Credit: Frost's

Property Facts

Ziggurat House, Grosvenor Road, St Albans 

Guide price: £325,000

Most Read

  1. 1 Sex pervert jailed for six and a half years
  2. 2 Man arrested after Redbourn Road crash
  3. 3 'Outstanding' qualities continue success story of St Albans secondary school
  1. 4 10 filming locations of new Netflix series Stay Close
  2. 5 Teen crack dealer given a second chance
  3. 6 Anger over major development in heart of countryside
  4. 7 More than £15K raised for family hit by daughters' hospital crises
  5. 8 St Albans' Rachel Andrews stars alongside James Nesbitt and Eddie Izzard in new Netflix series Stay Close
  6. 9 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  7. 10 Colney Heath still plotting great escape with Devine intervention

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

Property of the Week
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The St Albans Antique and Vintage Market was cancelled for January and February by the BID.

St Albans BID puts Sunday markets on hiatus

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
One of the cyclists pictured by Gerald Quinlan using #StAlbansCyclists on Twitter.

#StAlbansCyclists campaign aims to tackle inconsiderate riders

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Jones Kamil with mentor Michael Wallace and Jones' sister Amber. 

Film

Teenager joins cast of movie challenging diversity in swimming

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
St Albans teenager Asha Banks in Spring Awakening at the Almeida Theatre

Theatre | Updated

St Albans teen actress steps in to play lead in top London show

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon