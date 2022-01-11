Property Spotlight: An apartment in one of St Albans' most distinctive buildings
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Frost's
This stunning second floor one bedroom apartment is located within the highly sought after Ziggurat House development, providing easy access to the mainline train station, city centre and local amenities.
The property is complemented by a high standard of finish throughout and comprises internally of an entrance hall with storage cupboard, large open plan kitchen/living room with space for a dining table and a Juliet balcony.
A modern family bathroom and large primary bedroom with free hanging wardrobe and space for a working from home station complete the property.
The property further benefits from a rare allocated parking space and well maintained communal areas, with entry phone system and a lift to all floors.
Property Facts
Ziggurat House, Grosvenor Road, St Albans
Guide price: £325,000
Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk