Property Spotlight: An apartment in one of St Albans' most distinctive buildings

This stunning second floor one bedroom apartment is located within the highly sought after Ziggurat House development, providing easy access to the mainline train station, city centre and local amenities.

The property is complemented by a high standard of finish throughout and comprises internally of an entrance hall with storage cupboard, large open plan kitchen/living room with space for a dining table and a Juliet balcony.

The kitchen/living room is more than 22ft long. - Credit: Frost's

The living area is flooded with light. - Credit: Frost's

A modern family bathroom and large primary bedroom with free hanging wardrobe and space for a working from home station complete the property.

The property benefits from a modern bathroom suite. - Credit: Frost's

There is plenty of space in the 17ft 5in x 10ft 6in bedroom for a study area. - Credit: Frost's

The property further benefits from a rare allocated parking space and well maintained communal areas, with entry phone system and a lift to all floors.

The smart lobby area at Ziggurat House. - Credit: Frost's

The property has one allocated parking space. - Credit: Frost's

Property Facts

Ziggurat House, Grosvenor Road, St Albans

Guide price: £325,000

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk