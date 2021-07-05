News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A refurbished character home in Wheathampstead

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 3:58 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 4:04 PM July 5, 2021
The Hill, Wheathampstead. 

Dating back to around 1800 is this stunning three bedroom detached home, situated moments from Wheathampstead High Street and St Helen's CE Primary School.

Refurbished throughout by the current owners, it has an impressive 19ft lounge with a feature fireplace and exposed beams, which gives access to a newly fitted shower room.

The property combines retained character features with good size living accommodation throughout.

Completing the ground floor accommodation is a separate dining room that also has a feature fireplace and exposed beams, and a kitchen with fitted units and wooden worktops.

A door from the kitchen leads out to the garden. 

On the first floor there are three bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and further exposed beams, plus a stunning family bathroom suite.

One of the property's three bedrooms. 

Externally, a wraparound rear garden includes courtyard access, with steps leading to a top terrace. From here, there is a lawn with steps down to the gravel driveway.

The characterful garden complements the property perfectly. 

Wheathampstead offers a variety of shops, restaurants and pubs as well as a chemist, doctors' surgery, dentist, church and library. 

Property Facts

The Hill, Wheathampstead 

Guide price: £500,000

Frost's, 01582 833444, www.frosts.co.uk

Wheathampstead News

