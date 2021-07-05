Property Spotlight: A refurbished character home in Wheathampstead
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Frost's
Dating back to around 1800 is this stunning three bedroom detached home, situated moments from Wheathampstead High Street and St Helen's CE Primary School.
Refurbished throughout by the current owners, it has an impressive 19ft lounge with a feature fireplace and exposed beams, which gives access to a newly fitted shower room.
Completing the ground floor accommodation is a separate dining room that also has a feature fireplace and exposed beams, and a kitchen with fitted units and wooden worktops.
On the first floor there are three bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and further exposed beams, plus a stunning family bathroom suite.
Externally, a wraparound rear garden includes courtyard access, with steps leading to a top terrace. From here, there is a lawn with steps down to the gravel driveway.
Wheathampstead offers a variety of shops, restaurants and pubs as well as a chemist, doctors' surgery, dentist, church and library.
Property Facts
The Hill, Wheathampstead
Guide price: £500,000
Frost's, 01582 833444, www.frosts.co.uk