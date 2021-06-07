News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Property Spotlight: A unique period home in central St Albans

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 2:02 PM June 7, 2021    Updated: 2:10 PM June 7, 2021
Victoria Street, St Albans.

Victoria Street, St Albans. - Credit: Frost's

Measuring in excess of 1,700 sq ft, this character property provides a wealth of flexible living accommodation over four floors.

Stairs from the entrance hall lead down to the lower ground floor, with its open plan living and kitchen area with exposed brick and access to the courtyard style rear garden.

The kitchen/diner is nearly 30ft long. 

The kitchen/diner is nearly 30ft long. - Credit: Frost's

There is a feature fireplace in the ground floor reception room. 

There is a feature fireplace in the ground floor reception room. - Credit: Frost's

The ground floor comprises of a stylish living room, while the first floor benefits from a family bathroom and three well-proportioned bedrooms, including a main bedroom with en suite shower room.

Stairs lead to a spacious fourth bedroom in the converted loft space.

One of the property's four bedrooms. 

One of the property's four bedrooms. - Credit: Frost's

There is eaves storage in the second floor bedroom. 

There is eaves storage in the second floor bedroom. - Credit: Frost's

Externally, the courtyard garden is mainly laid to paving and there is also a garage located to the rear of the building.

The property's pretty courtyard garden. 

The property's pretty courtyard garden. - Credit: Frost's

You may also want to watch:

Victoria Street is centrally located, with a selection of boutique coffee shops and restaurants. The mainline train station and the extensive leisure facilities and popular open spaces of the city centre are just a short walk away.

Property Facts

Most Read

  1. 1 Cathedral fire fears: Alarm sparks blaze concerns
  2. 2 National Fish and Chip Day: What are your favourite chippies in the St Albans district?
  3. 3 St Albans and Harpenden named among UK's most expensive places to buy property
  1. 4 Did Grace Muriel House care home need to close?
  2. 5 Hotel manager reveals challenges of recruitment post-lockdown
  3. 6 Property Spotlight: A unique period home in central St Albans
  4. 7 St Albans Folk Festival 2021 goes ahead with online concerts and live music
  5. 8 Empire Records ready for first Record Store Day
  6. 9 Plea for urgent action to tackle safety concerns on danger road
  7. 10 Open night at Oaklands College as cycling academy looks at less-traditional selection procedure

Victoria Street, St Albans

Guide price: £1,000,000

Frost's, 01727 861 166, www.frosts.co.uk

Property of the Week
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans district pubs and restaurants are struggling to recruit staff.

Lockdown Easing

Local hospitality hit by severe staff shortages as “perfect storm” of...

Sophie Banks

Logo Icon
Members of St Albans u3a before the pandemic.

What do you know about the University of the Third Age in St Albans?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Affinity Water visited St Albans with their giant bath tub as part of their SOS Save Our Streams campaign

Enormous bath makes a splash in St Albans

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus