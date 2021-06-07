Property Spotlight: A unique period home in central St Albans

Published: 2:02 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM June 7, 2021

Measuring in excess of 1,700 sq ft, this character property provides a wealth of flexible living accommodation over four floors.

Stairs from the entrance hall lead down to the lower ground floor, with its open plan living and kitchen area with exposed brick and access to the courtyard style rear garden.

The kitchen/diner is nearly 30ft long. - Credit: Frost's

There is a feature fireplace in the ground floor reception room. - Credit: Frost's

The ground floor comprises of a stylish living room, while the first floor benefits from a family bathroom and three well-proportioned bedrooms, including a main bedroom with en suite shower room.

Stairs lead to a spacious fourth bedroom in the converted loft space.

One of the property's four bedrooms. - Credit: Frost's

There is eaves storage in the second floor bedroom. - Credit: Frost's

Externally, the courtyard garden is mainly laid to paving and there is also a garage located to the rear of the building.

The property's pretty courtyard garden. - Credit: Frost's

Victoria Street is centrally located, with a selection of boutique coffee shops and restaurants. The mainline train station and the extensive leisure facilities and popular open spaces of the city centre are just a short walk away.

Property Facts

Victoria Street, St Albans

Guide price: £1,000,000

Frost's, 01727 861 166, www.frosts.co.uk