Property Spotlight: A unique family home in the heart of St Albans
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
This stunning, individually designed property offers stylish accommodation arranged over three floors.
The spectacular glass reception hall has a Bisca bespoke staircase and a triple volume, structurally glazed atrium.
The ground floor offers spacious accommodation with its sitting room open plan to the dining room.
The kitchen/breakfast room, which is comprehensively fitted with Miele appliances and a central island, leads to the family room with doors opening to the rear garden. From the kitchen is the utility room.
On the first floor there are four bedrooms (one of which is being utilised as a study), two with en suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.
On the second floor the main bedroom has 'his and hers' dressing rooms and an en suite bathroom. Bedroom six is on this floor and also has an en suite bathroom.
Outside there is a very attractive level garden, landscaped for ease of maintenance.
To the rear of the garden there is a double garage with electrically operated gates and space for a workshop. Access is from Battlefield Road.
This is a wonderful example of a modern house, maximising use of light and space.
Property Facts
Sandpit Lane, St Albans
Guide price: £2,100,000
Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk