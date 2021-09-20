News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A converted chapel close to Markyate's pretty high street

Published: 9:58 AM September 20, 2021    Updated: 11:00 AM September 21, 2021
The Old Chapel, Pickford Road, Markyate, Hertfordshire.

The Old Chapel, Pickford Road, Markyate. - Credit: Ashtons

Built circa 1850, this unique property has been thoughtfully converted to retain many character features whilst providing architecturally stunning living space.

There is an impressive vaulted ceiling in the main living room. 

There is an impressive vaulted ceiling in the main living room. - Credit: Ashtons

The  spacious and flexible accommodation includes an inner contained vestibule which leads into a spectacular main living area with an impressive vaulted ceiling. This room offers open plan living/dining space with a fitted bespoke kitchen.

The property boasts a bespoke fitted kitchen. 

The property boasts a bespoke fitted kitchen. - Credit: Ashtons

There is a ground floor master bedroom and an impressive bathroom with a roll top bath.

The ground floor bedroom is bright and airy. 

The ground floor bedroom is bright and airy. - Credit: Ashtons

Upstairs, three well-proportioned bedrooms are serviced by a separate interconnecting shower room.

The upstairs bedrooms share a shower room. 

The upstairs bedrooms share a shower room. - Credit: Ashtons

Presented in good order throughout, this home benefits further from having a utility room, and a low maintenance courtyard garden. In addition, there is off road parking for one car.

This first floor bedroom benefits from the vaulted ceiling. 

This first floor bedroom benefits from the vaulted ceiling. - Credit: Ashtons

Located just off the high street in Markyate, a picturesque Hertfordshire village, the property is a short walk from excellent amenities and lovely countryside walks.

The living area is an impressive open plan space. 

The living area is an impressive open plan space. - Credit: Ashtons

Markyate is conveniently located for London commuters within easy reach of efficient rail links at nearby Harpenden and St Albans. The M1 and M25 motorways and London Luton Airport are also easily accessible.

Property Facts 

The Old Chapel, Pickford Road, Markyate 

Guide price: £600,000

Ashtons, 01582 793555, www.ashtons.co.uk

