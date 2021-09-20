Property Spotlight: A converted chapel close to Markyate's pretty high street
Built circa 1850, this unique property has been thoughtfully converted to retain many character features whilst providing architecturally stunning living space.
The spacious and flexible accommodation includes an inner contained vestibule which leads into a spectacular main living area with an impressive vaulted ceiling. This room offers open plan living/dining space with a fitted bespoke kitchen.
There is a ground floor master bedroom and an impressive bathroom with a roll top bath.
Upstairs, three well-proportioned bedrooms are serviced by a separate interconnecting shower room.
Presented in good order throughout, this home benefits further from having a utility room, and a low maintenance courtyard garden. In addition, there is off road parking for one car.
Located just off the high street in Markyate, a picturesque Hertfordshire village, the property is a short walk from excellent amenities and lovely countryside walks.
Markyate is conveniently located for London commuters within easy reach of efficient rail links at nearby Harpenden and St Albans. The M1 and M25 motorways and London Luton Airport are also easily accessible.
Property Facts
The Old Chapel, Pickford Road, Markyate
Guide price: £600,000
Ashtons, 01582 793555, www.ashtons.co.uk