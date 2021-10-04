Property Spotlight: A stunning chapel conversion in Wheathampstead

Published: 12:27 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 12:35 PM October 4, 2021

This beautiful top floor two bedroom apartment is part of a former Wesleyan Methodist chapel which has been converted into three flats.

Feature church windows add character to the open plan space. - Credit: Hamptons

Dating back to 1839, the skillfully created property benefits from light and spacious accommodation enhanced by neutral decor and large windows and skylights.

A particularly striking feature is the large open plan kitchen/living/dining room, which has feature church windows and a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and display lighting.

The modern kitchen benefits from plenty of natural light. - Credit: Hamptons

Further benefits include gas central heating, double glazed windows, fully integrated appliances, a state of the art video entry system, Virgin Media connectivity, 5 amp plug sockets, LED lighting throughout and Cat6 wiring.

The bathroom is bright and airy. - Credit: Hamptons

The property is within close proximity of Wheathampstead village centre, providing easy access to a range of restaurants and shops.

You may also want to watch:

St Albans city centre and station are within five miles, while Nomansland Common and Wheathampstead Cricket Club are within a short stroll.

The vaulted ceiling adds character to the open plan space. - Credit: Hamptons

Property Facts

The Hill, Wheathampstead

£315,000

Hamptons, 01582 206194, www.hamptons.co.uk