Property Spotlight: A stunning chapel conversion in Wheathampstead

This beautiful top floor two bedroom apartment is part of a former Wesleyan Methodist chapel which has been converted into three flats.
Dating back to 1839, the skillfully created property benefits from light and spacious accommodation enhanced by neutral decor and large windows and skylights.
A particularly striking feature is the large open plan kitchen/living/dining room, which has feature church windows and a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and display lighting.
Further benefits include gas central heating, double glazed windows, fully integrated appliances, a state of the art video entry system, Virgin Media connectivity, 5 amp plug sockets, LED lighting throughout and Cat6 wiring.
The property is within close proximity of Wheathampstead village centre, providing easy access to a range of restaurants and shops.
St Albans city centre and station are within five miles, while Nomansland Common and Wheathampstead Cricket Club are within a short stroll.
The Hill, Wheathampstead
£315,000
Hamptons, 01582 206194, www.hamptons.co.uk