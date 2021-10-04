News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Property Spotlight: A stunning chapel conversion in Wheathampstead

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 12:27 PM October 4, 2021    Updated: 12:35 PM October 4, 2021
The Hill, Wheathampstead. 

The Hill, Wheathampstead. - Credit: Hamptons

This beautiful top floor two bedroom apartment is part of a former Wesleyan Methodist chapel which has been converted into three flats. 

Feature church windows add character to the open plan space. 

Feature church windows add character to the open plan space. - Credit: Hamptons

Dating back to 1839, the skillfully created property benefits from light and spacious accommodation enhanced by neutral decor and large windows and skylights.

A particularly striking feature is the large open plan kitchen/living/dining room, which has feature church windows and a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and display lighting.

The modern kitchen benefits from plenty of natural light. 

The modern kitchen benefits from plenty of natural light. - Credit: Hamptons

Further benefits include gas central heating, double glazed windows, fully integrated appliances, a state of the art video entry system, Virgin Media connectivity, 5 amp plug sockets, LED lighting throughout and Cat6 wiring.

The bathroom is bright and airy. 

The bathroom is bright and airy. - Credit: Hamptons

The property is within close proximity of Wheathampstead village centre, providing easy access to a range of restaurants and shops.

You may also want to watch:

St Albans city centre and station are within five miles, while Nomansland Common and Wheathampstead Cricket Club are within a short stroll.

The vaulted ceiling adds character to the open plan space. 

The vaulted ceiling adds character to the open plan space. - Credit: Hamptons

Property Facts

Most Read

  1. 1 Apply for free tickets to be in the audience of The Masked Singer UK in Hertfordshire
  2. 2 David Carrick: Serving police officer charged with rape
  3. 3 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  1. 4 Family-run café brings welcome refreshments to Nomansland
  2. 5 Tories quit Audit Committee in row over 'blocked investigations'
  3. 6 Man with baseball bat arrested after Park Street incident
  4. 7 Black History Month: 'Love always wins!'
  5. 8 Lib Dem proposes Charter Market u-turn after stalls vs gazebos meeting
  6. 9 Concerns over impact of London Road 32-homes development
  7. 10 Guided walk explores second Battle of St Albans

The Hill, Wheathampstead 

£315,000

Hamptons, 01582 206194, www.hamptons.co.uk

Property of the Week
Wheathampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CGIs show how the new York House apartment block in Guildford Road, St Albans, will look .

Affordable housing block given green light for garage site

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The St Albans Fireworks Spectacular will return to Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Bonfire Night | Video

St Albans Fireworks Spectacular returns this November

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The state of the ponds at Smallford Pits after the pollution.

Police refuse to prosecute over Smallford Pits destruction

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
14 of the best places for a curry in Hertfordshire as voted by our readers.

Food and Drink

14 of the best places for a curry in Hertfordshire according to readers

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon