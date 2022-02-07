Property Spotlight: A terraced house in the sought after Napsbury Park development
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Frost's
Located in the exclusive parkland development of Napsbury Park is this beautifully presented four bedroom townhouse, which provides more than 2,000 sq ft of flexible living accommodation.
The ground floor comprises of a large entrance hall with cloakroom and storage cupboard, and stylish kitchen/diner to the rear with access to the secluded rear garden.
To the first floor there is a light and airy living room with Juliet balcony, and a sizeable double bedroom with an en-suite shower room and a private balcony space.
There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor.
Outside there is a private low-maintenance rear garden with gated access and a front driveway leading to an integral garage, which offers the potential for conversion, subject to the necessary consents.
Napsbury Park has been listed by English Heritage as a Grade II Historic Park and Garden and comprises of an exclusive arrangement of luxury housing positioned in a parkland setting, adjacent to open countryside.
The area is popular with families and there is a children's playground nearby.
There is also convenient access to the surrounding road network and St Albans railway station with its fast link to London St Pancras.
Property Facts
Tamarix Crescent, Napsbury Park, St Albans
Guide price: £715,000
Frost's, 01727 852295, www.frosts.co.uk