Property Spotlight: A terraced house in the sought after Napsbury Park development





Published: 12:08 PM February 7, 2022
Tamarix Crescent, Napsbury Park, St Albans

Tamarix Crescent, Napsbury Park, St Albans - Credit: Frost's

Located in the exclusive parkland development of Napsbury Park is this beautifully presented four bedroom townhouse, which provides more than 2,000 sq ft of flexible living accommodation.

This feature chair adds a splash of colour to the hall. 

This feature chair adds a splash of colour to the hall. - Credit: Frost's

The ground floor comprises of a large entrance hall with cloakroom and storage cupboard, and stylish kitchen/diner to the rear with access to the secluded rear garden.

A door leads from the kitchen/diner to the rear garden. 

A door leads from the kitchen/diner to the rear garden. - Credit: Frost's

The Napsbury Park property's kitchen/diner measures 19ft 7in x 17ft 10in. 

The kitchen/diner measures 19ft 7in x 17ft 10in. - Credit: Frost's

To the first floor there is a light and airy living room with Juliet balcony, and a sizeable double bedroom with an en-suite shower room and a private balcony space.

Features of the living room include a Juliet balcony. 

Features of the living room include a Juliet balcony. - Credit: Frost's

There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor.

The property's total floor area is 2,062 sq ft. 

The property's total floor area is 2,062 sq ft. - Credit: Frost's

Outside there is a private low-maintenance rear garden with gated access and a front driveway leading to an integral garage, which offers the potential for conversion, subject to the necessary consents.

There's ample space for a hot tub out back. 

There's ample space for a hot tub out back. - Credit: Frost's

Napsbury Park has been listed by English Heritage as a Grade II Historic Park and Garden and comprises of an exclusive arrangement of luxury housing positioned in a parkland setting, adjacent to open countryside.

The area is popular with families and there is a children's playground nearby.

There is also convenient access to the surrounding road network and St Albans railway station with its fast link to London St Pancras.

Property Facts

Tamarix Crescent, Napsbury Park, St Albans

Guide price: £715,000

Frost's, 01727 852295, www.frosts.co.uk

Property of the Week
