Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed home in central St Albans
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Collinson Hall
Situated in the heart of St Albans is this fantastic two bedroom Grade II listed property, parts of which are thought to date back to the 1500s.
The home offers deceptively spacious accommodation, including a lounge with a wealth of original features.
There is also a dining room that leads to the home's spacious kitchen, which has a range of fitted appliances and storage.
To the first floor of the property there are two double bedrooms, with the main room offering an incredible vaulted ceiling and many original features. There is also a well-appointed bathroom to this floor.
Externally, there is a well presented landscaped garden; this includes a stand-alone outbuilding with power and fitted lighting which is currently in use as a home studio.
You may also want to watch:
Property Facts
St Peter's Street, St Albans
Most Read
- 1 Momentous match for Saints on Sunday
- 2 St Albans violent crime: teenagers jailed for spate of attacks on rival drugs gangs
- 3 Moroccan magic in the Cathedral quarter
- 4 Police hunt man in connection with card theft
- 5 Lease up for grabs on vacant Batchwood Hall building
- 6 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 7 Vandals smash charity Halloween art installation
- 8 St Albans vicar's prayer for Saints ahead of FA Cup clash with Forest Green
- 9 St Albans violent crime: police welcome jailing of teenagers
- 10 Extinction Rebellion accuses Barclays of talking green, acting dirty
Guide price: £625,000
Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk