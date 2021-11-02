News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed home in central St Albans

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 11:08 AM November 2, 2021
Updated: 11:31 AM November 2, 2021
St Peter's Street, St Albans. 

St Peter's Street, St Albans. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Situated in the heart of St Albans is this fantastic two bedroom Grade II listed property, parts of which are thought to date back to the 1500s.

The home offers deceptively spacious accommodation, including a lounge with a wealth of original features. 

The front door opens into the St Albans property's characterful living room. 

The front door opens into the characterful living room. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The kitchen overlooks the garden. 

The kitchen overlooks the garden. - Credit: Collinson Hall

There is also a dining room that leads to the home's spacious kitchen, which has a range of fitted appliances and storage.

To the first floor of the property there are two double bedrooms, with the main room offering an incredible vaulted ceiling and many original features. There is also a well-appointed bathroom to this floor.

Features of the main bedroom include a vaulted ceiling. 

Features of the main bedroom include a vaulted ceiling. - Credit: St Peter's Street, St Albans. 

Externally, there is a well presented landscaped garden; this includes a stand-alone outbuilding with power and fitted lighting which is currently in use as a home studio.

There is a pretty garden to the rear of the St Albans property.

There is a pretty garden to the rear of the property. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The garden outbuilding would make an ideal home office. 

The garden outbuilding would make an ideal home office. - Credit: Collinson Hall

You may also want to watch:

Property Facts

St Peter's Street, St Albans

Guide price: £625,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222,  www.collinsonhall.co.uk

