Property Spotlight: An Edwardian detached family home in central St Albans

Published: 11:03 AM September 27, 2021 Updated: 11:17 AM September 27, 2021

This truly exceptional detached family home is ideally located for easy access to the mainline station, city centre and excellent schooling.

The property has been the subject of considerable enlargement and improvement in recent years and now presents beautifully appointed accommodation over two light and spacious floors.

The entire ground and first floors are heated via underfloor heating, and there are also log burners to both of the main reception rooms. - Credit: David Chadwick St Albans

To the ground floor, a large entrance hall leads to all the main living accommodation, including two formal receptions rooms, a home office and a spectacular kitchen/dining room with a snug, plus a separate utility.

The handmade Neptune kitchen features an oven, steam oven, warming drawer, integrated Nespresso coffee machine and an induction hob with downdraft extraction, all made by Miele. - Credit: David Chadwick St Albans

The kitchen is handmade by Neptune and features a temperature and humidity-controlled walk-in wine store and worktops in Dekton as well as several large sash windows, a bay window and separate French doors leading to the garden.

One of the property's five double bedrooms. - Credit: David Chadwick St Albans

Upstairs, there are five double bedrooms, with a bath and shower room to the principal bedroom and shower rooms to the other four bedrooms. The principal suite also includes a walk-in dressing area, as do bedrooms three and four.

One of the property's stylish bathrooms. - Credit: David Chadwick St Albans

Many of the property's windows are new hard wood sash windows, while all are double glazed, with those in the older part of the house also being fully refurbished. - Credit: David Chadwick St Albans

Situated within an established walled plot, 35 St Peters Road is approached via automated gated vehicular access, with a video entry system, or via a second gated pedestrian entrance.

The enormous amount of natural light is is enhanced by the Crittall style internal full height glazed panels with doors. - Credit: David Chadwick St Albans

The gardens wrap around the three main elevations of the house with a block paved driveway providing an electric car charging pod point and parking for several vehicles.

The study overlooks the garden. - Credit: David Chadwick St Albans

The gardens, with their south-westerly aspect, have been superbly landscaped. A detached garden room offers year round use in a number of ways, including as a studio or home office.

A bright and spacious hallway runs through the ground floor. - Credit: David Chadwick St Albans

Property Facts

St Peter's Road, St Albans

Guide price: £2,850,000

David Chadwick St Albans, 01727 857165, davidchadwickstalbans.com