Property Spotlight: An Edwardian detached family home in central St Albans

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 11:03 AM September 27, 2021    Updated: 11:17 AM September 27, 2021
St Peter's Road, St Albans. 

St Peter's Road, St Albans.

This truly exceptional detached family home is ideally located for easy access to the mainline station, city centre and excellent schooling.

The property has been the subject of considerable enlargement and improvement in recent years and now presents beautifully appointed accommodation over two light and spacious floors.

There are log burners to both the main reception rooms.

The entire ground and first floors are heated via underfloor heating, and there are also log burners to both of the main reception rooms.

To the ground floor, a large entrance hall leads to all the main living accommodation, including two formal receptions rooms, a home office and a spectacular kitchen/dining room with a snug, plus a separate utility.

The handmade Neptune kitchen features a Miele induction hob with downdraft extraction.

The handmade Neptune kitchen features an oven, steam oven, warming drawer, integrated Nespresso coffee machine and an induction hob with downdraft extraction, all made by Miele.

The kitchen is handmade by Neptune and features a temperature and humidity-controlled walk-in wine store and worktops in Dekton as well as several large sash windows, a bay window and separate French doors leading to the garden.

One of the property's five double bedrooms. 

One of the property's five double bedrooms.

Upstairs, there are five double bedrooms, with a bath and shower room to the principal bedroom and shower rooms to the other four bedrooms. The principal suite also includes a walk-in dressing area, as do bedrooms three and four.

One of the St Albans property's stylish bathrooms. 

One of the property's stylish bathrooms.

All of the St Albans home's windows are double glazed.

Many of the property's windows are new hard wood sash windows, while all are double glazed, with those in the older part of the house also being fully refurbished.

Situated within an established walled plot, 35 St Peters Road is approached via automated gated vehicular access, with a video entry system, or via a second gated pedestrian entrance.

The enormous amount of natural light is is enhanced by the Crittall style internal full height glazed panels with doors. 

The enormous amount of natural light is is enhanced by the Crittall style internal full height glazed panels with doors.

The gardens wrap around the three main elevations of the house with a block paved driveway providing an electric car charging pod point and parking for several vehicles. 

The St Albans home's study overlooks the garden. 

The study overlooks the garden.

The gardens, with their south-westerly aspect, have been superbly landscaped. A detached garden room offers year round use in a number of ways, including as a studio or home office. 

A bright and spacious hallway runs through the ground floor of the St Albans home.

A bright and spacious hallway runs through the ground floor.

Property Facts 

St Peter's Road, St Albans

Guide price: £2,850,000

David Chadwick St Albans, 01727 857165, davidchadwickstalbans.com

Property of the Week
Property of the Week

