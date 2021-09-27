Property Spotlight: An Edwardian detached family home in central St Albans
This truly exceptional detached family home is ideally located for easy access to the mainline station, city centre and excellent schooling.
The property has been the subject of considerable enlargement and improvement in recent years and now presents beautifully appointed accommodation over two light and spacious floors.
To the ground floor, a large entrance hall leads to all the main living accommodation, including two formal receptions rooms, a home office and a spectacular kitchen/dining room with a snug, plus a separate utility.
The kitchen is handmade by Neptune and features a temperature and humidity-controlled walk-in wine store and worktops in Dekton as well as several large sash windows, a bay window and separate French doors leading to the garden.
Upstairs, there are five double bedrooms, with a bath and shower room to the principal bedroom and shower rooms to the other four bedrooms. The principal suite also includes a walk-in dressing area, as do bedrooms three and four.
Situated within an established walled plot, 35 St Peters Road is approached via automated gated vehicular access, with a video entry system, or via a second gated pedestrian entrance.
The gardens wrap around the three main elevations of the house with a block paved driveway providing an electric car charging pod point and parking for several vehicles.
The gardens, with their south-westerly aspect, have been superbly landscaped. A detached garden room offers year round use in a number of ways, including as a studio or home office.
Property Facts
St Peter's Road, St Albans
Guide price: £2,850,000
David Chadwick St Albans, 01727 857165, davidchadwickstalbans.com