Property Spotlight: A fine fixer-upper close to popular St Albans schools

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 9:00 AM May 11, 2021    Updated: 9:33 AM May 11, 2021
Nelson Avenue, St Albans. 

Nelson Avenue, St Albans. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Offered for sale with no upper chain is this semi-detached family home. 

Located on a popular road, within walking distance of excellent schools and the mainline railway station, its features include a south facing rear garden.

There is a lawned garden to the rear of the property. 

There is a lawned garden to the rear of the property. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The property is situated on a generous plot with the added benefit of two garages.

While it does require modernisation, it offers a buyer a wonderful opportunity to extend and refurbish to create an enviable family home in an excellent location.

The current accommodation is arranged over two levels and comprises of an entrance hall, living room, dining room and kitchen to the ground floor.

Doors connect the kitchen to the hall, garage and dining room. 

Doors connect the kitchen to the hall, garage and dining room. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The living room measures 13ft 5in x 11ft 3in. 

The living room measures 13ft 5in x 11ft 3in. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The dining room overlooks the rear garden. 

The dining room overlooks the rear garden. - Credit: Collinson Hall

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.

The bathroom requires some updating. 

The bathroom requires some updating. - Credit: Collinson Hall

One of the property's three bedrooms. 

One of the property's three bedrooms. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Externally, the driveway provides off road parking for several cars, with access to two garages and a large rear garden. 

The garden is south facing. 

The garden is south facing. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Property Facts

Nelson Avenue, St Albans

£625,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

