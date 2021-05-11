Property Spotlight: A fine fixer-upper close to popular St Albans schools
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Collinson Hall
Offered for sale with no upper chain is this semi-detached family home.
Located on a popular road, within walking distance of excellent schools and the mainline railway station, its features include a south facing rear garden.
The property is situated on a generous plot with the added benefit of two garages.
While it does require modernisation, it offers a buyer a wonderful opportunity to extend and refurbish to create an enviable family home in an excellent location.
The current accommodation is arranged over two levels and comprises of an entrance hall, living room, dining room and kitchen to the ground floor.
On the first floor there are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.
Externally, the driveway provides off road parking for several cars, with access to two garages and a large rear garden.
Property Facts
Nelson Avenue, St Albans
£625,000
Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk