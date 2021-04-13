Property Spotlight: An Edwardian home on one of St Albans' most prestigious roads

Published: 9:00 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 9:06 AM April 13, 2021

Eversdene is a unique period home ideally situated for St Albans city centre and rail links to London.



Accommodation is spread over three floors, providing ample space for home working or self-contained living, whether that be an au pair or relative.

There is an instant feeling of grandeur upon entering the reception hall, which sits at the heart of this beautiful Edwardian home. - Credit: Hamptons

Impressive ceiling heights and some delightful fireplaces can be found throughout Eversdene. - Credit: Hamptons

Three reception rooms and a cloakroom can be found off the entrance hall, as can the superb kitchen/breakfast room, which leads to a laundry room and conservatory.

Large bay windows are a feature of the principal reception rooms. - Credit: Hamptons

The kitchen/breakfast room leads to a laundry room and conservatory. - Credit: Hamptons

The first floor master bedroom affords far reaching views, with an en suite enjoying a separate bath, shower and double sink. The neighbouring dressing room creates ample wardrobe space.

Two further bedrooms with feature fireplaces are serviced by a separate bathroom off the first floor landing.



The second floor also enjoys stunning elevated views, particularly from the largest room to the front aspect.

These four rooms benefit from a shower room off the landing. They are currently being used for multiple purposes, but could provide further bedroom space as required to suit the needs of the new occupiers.

The rear garden is well screened from surrounding properties and enjoys fabulous entertaining space via the double doors from the conservatory. - Credit: Hamptons

You may also want to watch:

The delightful formal gardens are well established and contain a wealth of mature shrubs, plants and trees, while the carriage driveway and double garage provide plenty of off street parking.



A convenient side door can be found into the garage from the garden and a further log/bin store is neatly tucked away out of sight.

Property Facts

Eversdene, Battlefield Road, St Albans

Guide price: £2,750,000

Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk