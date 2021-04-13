Property Spotlight: An Edwardian home on one of St Albans' most prestigious roads
Eversdene is a unique period home ideally situated for St Albans city centre and rail links to London.
Accommodation is spread over three floors, providing ample space for home working or self-contained living, whether that be an au pair or relative.
Three reception rooms and a cloakroom can be found off the entrance hall, as can the superb kitchen/breakfast room, which leads to a laundry room and conservatory.
The first floor master bedroom affords far reaching views, with an en suite enjoying a separate bath, shower and double sink. The neighbouring dressing room creates ample wardrobe space.
Two further bedrooms with feature fireplaces are serviced by a separate bathroom off the first floor landing.
The second floor also enjoys stunning elevated views, particularly from the largest room to the front aspect.
These four rooms benefit from a shower room off the landing. They are currently being used for multiple purposes, but could provide further bedroom space as required to suit the needs of the new occupiers.
The delightful formal gardens are well established and contain a wealth of mature shrubs, plants and trees, while the carriage driveway and double garage provide plenty of off street parking.
A convenient side door can be found into the garage from the garden and a further log/bin store is neatly tucked away out of sight.
Property Facts
Eversdene, Battlefield Road, St Albans
Guide price: £2,750,000
Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk