Property Spotlight: A St Albans city centre apartment with on-site gym

Published: 5:19 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 5:25 PM May 24, 2021

This second floor apartment is situated in a prestigious modern development within a short walk of the mainline railway station.

Newsom place is ideally located for St Albans city centre and the mainline railway station. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Located on the second floor, its features include two double bedrooms, two bathrooms and allocated parking.

The property has been kept to an excellent standard by the current occupier and offers spacious, well-planned accommodation.

The modern kitchen has a range of integrated appliances. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The kitchen/living room measures 25ft 1in x 12ft 6in in total. - Credit: Collinson Hall

We enter into the bright entrance hall, which leads to the large lounge/dining room with lovely, far-reaching views. From here, we find a stylish modern kitchen space with a range of fitted appliances.

The principal bedroom is modern and light with fabulous mirrored fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom. There is also a generous second bedroom and additional principal bathroom.

One of the property's two double bedrooms. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The principal bathroom has a shower over the bath. - Credit: Collinson Hall

You may also want to watch:

Externally, there is access to residents' parking, communal green spaces, and use of the gym.

Located just moments from St Albans' vibrant city centre, the apartment is offered for sale chain-free.

The apartment is on the second floor. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Property Facts

The Apex, Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans

£475,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk



