Property Spotlight: A St Albans city centre apartment with on-site gym
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Collinson Hall
This second floor apartment is situated in a prestigious modern development within a short walk of the mainline railway station.
Located on the second floor, its features include two double bedrooms, two bathrooms and allocated parking.
The property has been kept to an excellent standard by the current occupier and offers spacious, well-planned accommodation.
We enter into the bright entrance hall, which leads to the large lounge/dining room with lovely, far-reaching views. From here, we find a stylish modern kitchen space with a range of fitted appliances.
The principal bedroom is modern and light with fabulous mirrored fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom. There is also a generous second bedroom and additional principal bathroom.
Externally, there is access to residents' parking, communal green spaces, and use of the gym.
Located just moments from St Albans' vibrant city centre, the apartment is offered for sale chain-free.
Property Facts
The Apex, Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans
£475,000
Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk