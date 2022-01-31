News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Property Spotlight: A character cottage in central St Albans

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 10:25 AM January 31, 2022
Sopwell Lane, St Albans. 

Sopwell Lane, St Albans. - Credit: Hamptons

This charming cottage on Sopwell Lane forms part of a larger Grade II listed residence.

You enter into the kitchen/dining room, which comprises a range of wall and base units.

The kitchen/dining room measures 13ft x 11ft 10in. 

The kitchen/dining room measures 13ft x 11ft 10in. - Credit: Hamptons

The living room is at the front of the St Albans property. 

The living room is at the front of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

The living room boasts a feature fireplace. 

The living room boasts a feature fireplace. - Credit: Hamptons

This leads to the living room to the front with feature fireplace. From the kitchen, steps lead down to the lower ground floor reception.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and the bathroom.

The first-floor bathroom is at the rear of the St Albans property. 

The first-floor bathroom is at the rear of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

One of the St Albans property's two bedrooms. 

One of the property's two bedrooms. - Credit: Hamptons

To the rear of the property is an extensive garden which is mainly laid to lawn, with seating areas at the rear of the house and at the bottom of the garden.

There are seating areas at both ends of the garden. 

There are seating areas at both ends of the garden. - Credit: Hamptons

Entry to the building is through the main front door, which leads to the communal hallway. Both the main front door and communal hallway are within the demise of the property, with the neighbouring cottage having a right of access.

Property Facts

Most Read

  1. 1 Bogus builders in Bricket Road burglary
  2. 2 Coach driver killed and motorist arrested following M1 collision
  3. 3 From St Albans to the Australian outback for The Tourist's Shalom Brune-Franklin in BBC One series
  1. 4 Sainsbury's comes to St Albans station
  2. 5 Great Scott! Harvey inspires Harpenden Town to derby win over London Colney
  3. 6 Police hunt wanted man with connections to St Albans
  4. 7 Players take responsibility for St Albans City's bad form says Tom Bender
  5. 8 Music line-up confirmed for Pub in the Park 2022 St Albans festival
  6. 9 Who was the witch of St Albans?
  7. 10 Metcalfe happy with different performance from London Colney despite defeat at Harpenden

Sopwell Lane, St Albans

Guide price: £645,000

Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk

Property of the Week
St Albans News

Don't Miss

The police helicopter was called in to investigate reports of an incident involving a firearm.

So why WAS police helicopter flying over St Albans last week?

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Verulam School has changed its policies with regards to hairstyles and the dress code for sixth formers.

Frustration and anger over St Albans school's change to hairstyle and...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami seems unhappy to answer difficult questions.

Bim Afolami

Staying silent: the tight-lipped MP who refuses to answer controversial...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The proposed site of Bowmans Cross garden village.

Bowmans Cross development shelved as Hertsmere pulls Local Plan

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon