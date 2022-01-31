Property Spotlight: A character cottage in central St Albans
This charming cottage on Sopwell Lane forms part of a larger Grade II listed residence.
You enter into the kitchen/dining room, which comprises a range of wall and base units.
This leads to the living room to the front with feature fireplace. From the kitchen, steps lead down to the lower ground floor reception.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms and the bathroom.
To the rear of the property is an extensive garden which is mainly laid to lawn, with seating areas at the rear of the house and at the bottom of the garden.
Entry to the building is through the main front door, which leads to the communal hallway. Both the main front door and communal hallway are within the demise of the property, with the neighbouring cottage having a right of access.
Sopwell Lane, St Albans
Guide price: £645,000
Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk