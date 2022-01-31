Property Spotlight: A character cottage in central St Albans

This charming cottage on Sopwell Lane forms part of a larger Grade II listed residence.

You enter into the kitchen/dining room, which comprises a range of wall and base units.

The kitchen/dining room measures 13ft x 11ft 10in. - Credit: Hamptons

The living room is at the front of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

The living room boasts a feature fireplace. - Credit: Hamptons

This leads to the living room to the front with feature fireplace. From the kitchen, steps lead down to the lower ground floor reception.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and the bathroom.

The first-floor bathroom is at the rear of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

One of the property's two bedrooms. - Credit: Hamptons

To the rear of the property is an extensive garden which is mainly laid to lawn, with seating areas at the rear of the house and at the bottom of the garden.

There are seating areas at both ends of the garden. - Credit: Hamptons

Entry to the building is through the main front door, which leads to the communal hallway. Both the main front door and communal hallway are within the demise of the property, with the neighbouring cottage having a right of access.

Property Facts

Sopwell Lane, St Albans

Guide price: £645,000

Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk