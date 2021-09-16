Property Spotlight: A £2m family home on one of Harpenden's most desirable roads

Published: 8:00 AM September 16, 2021

This handsome and substantial family home, with its generously proportioned, versatile and well presented accommodation, dates back to 1928.

It enjoys an impressive frontage and a magnificent mature garden backing onto St George's playing fields, and affords tremendous scope for further extension.

There is a substantial garden to the rear of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

On the ground floor there are three reception rooms, a spacious kitchen, utility, WC and garage.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms, including an en suite to the principal, a family bathroom and a separate WC.

Doors from the kitchen open out onto the garden. - Credit: Hamptons

The dining room overlooks the garden. - Credit: Hamptons

The approximate internal area, including the garage, is 2,667 sq ft.

Sauncey Avenue is a quiet and highly sought after road, conveniently positioned between the much favoured St George's and Sir John Lawes schools, and within walking distance of the station and high street.

One of the property's three reception rooms. - Credit: Hamptons

Social requirements are well catered for locally, with several challenging golf courses, a sports centre, swimming pool, various clubs and associations and a comprehensive range of restaurants and bars.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn. - Credit: Hamptons

Property Facts

Sauncey Avenue, Harpenden

Asking price: £2m

Hamptons, 01582 764471, www.hamptons.co.uk