Property Spotlight: A characterful St Albans townhouse
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Frost's
This beautifully presented and recently redecorated mid-terrace character house is situated within walking distance of St Albans city centre and mainline railway station.
The deceptively spacious accommodation is arranged over three floors and boasts many features, including a bright lounge and separate dining room that leads to a tastefully refitted kitchen.
On the second floor there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Other features include an additional reception room on the ground floor and a sizeable private rear garden with summer house that can be utilised as a home office.
Riverside Road is a quiet yet convenient location positioned next to the popular Watercress Wildlife Association nature reserve and the Alban Way, a trail for cyclists and walkers.
Property Facts
Riverside Road, St Albans
Guide price: £625,000
Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk