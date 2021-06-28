Property Spotlight: A characterful St Albans townhouse

Published: 12:58 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 1:05 PM June 28, 2021

This beautifully presented and recently redecorated mid-terrace character house is situated within walking distance of St Albans city centre and mainline railway station.

The front door opens into a cosy reception room. - Credit: Frost's

The deceptively spacious accommodation is arranged over three floors and boasts many features, including a bright lounge and separate dining room that leads to a tastefully refitted kitchen.

The dining room opens out onto the rear garden. - Credit: Frost's

The kitchen overlooks the garden. - Credit: Frost's

On the second floor there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The bathroom is to the rear of the property, on the second floor. - Credit: Frost's

Other features include an additional reception room on the ground floor and a sizeable private rear garden with summer house that can be utilised as a home office.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn. - Credit: Frost's

There is a spacious summer house at the bottom of the garden. - Credit: Frost's

Riverside Road is a quiet yet convenient location positioned next to the popular Watercress Wildlife Association nature reserve and the Alban Way, a trail for cyclists and walkers.

You may also want to watch:

Property Facts

Riverside Road, St Albans

Guide price: £625,000

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk