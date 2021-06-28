News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Property Spotlight: A characterful St Albans townhouse

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 12:58 PM June 28, 2021    Updated: 1:05 PM June 28, 2021
Riverside Road, St Albans. 

Riverside Road, St Albans. - Credit: Frost's

This beautifully presented and recently redecorated mid-terrace character house is situated within walking distance of St Albans city centre and mainline railway station.

The front door opens into a cosy reception room. 

The front door opens into a cosy reception room. - Credit: Frost's

The deceptively spacious accommodation is arranged over three floors and boasts many features, including a bright lounge and separate dining room that leads to a tastefully refitted kitchen.

The dining room opens out onto the rear garden. 

The dining room opens out onto the rear garden. - Credit: Frost's

The kitchen overlooks the garden. 

The kitchen overlooks the garden. - Credit: Frost's

On the second floor there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The bathroom is to the rear of the property, on the second floor. 

The bathroom is to the rear of the property, on the second floor. - Credit: Frost's

Other features include an additional reception room on the ground floor and a sizeable private rear garden with summer house that can be utilised as a home office.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn. 

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn. - Credit: Frost's

There is a spacious summer house at the bottom of the garden. 

There is a spacious summer house at the bottom of the garden. - Credit: Frost's

Riverside Road is a quiet yet convenient location positioned next to the popular Watercress Wildlife Association nature reserve and the Alban Way, a trail for cyclists and walkers. 

You may also want to watch:

Property Facts 

Riverside Road, St Albans 

Most Read

  1. 1 8,000 extra tickets announced for Pub in the Park with chef Tom Kerridge in St Albans
  2. 2 The Great Revolt and St Albans - how the peasants' uprising of 1381 played out across the district
  3. 3 Area Guide: The Childwickbury estate explored
  1. 4 Birds' eye view: Has the St Albans bubble burst on our teens?
  2. 5 It's time for tea as MP Bim visits Harpenden company
  3. 6 Nothing to hide! How I became a convert to naturism
  4. 7 Property Spotlight: A characterful St Albans townhouse
  5. 8 Lidl targets new Hertfordshire store locations
  6. 9 Motorists who kill cats should be prosecuted, says St Albans family after pet's death
  7. 10 Mayor re-opens Clock Tower after 21 months

Guide price: £625,000

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

Property of the Week
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

45 Grosvenor Road, St Albans. 

Major snack brands relocate to St Albans from London

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Plastic waste after being separated from the food waste at the Agrivert recycling plant

Herts county council admits too much rubbish means recycling being...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
61-65 St Peter's Street is set for redevelopment.

Council loses appeal over St Peter's Street development scheme

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Emma Beaton

St Albans school teacher recognised with national award

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus