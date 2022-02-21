Property Spotlight: A unique family home in St Albans for sale for £1.35m

This striking Victorian home offers almost 2,000 sq ft of internal living accommodation, plus the added bonus of driveway parking.

Features of the living room include dual aspect windows and a log burner. - Credit: Frost's

The attractive four-bed property has been recently renovated to a high standard throughout, and comprises of a beautiful open plan kitchen/dining room on the ground floor, complete with kitchen island and breakfast bar, dining space and additional snug area.

The kitchen/diner is more than 25ft long. - Credit: Frost's

Stunning bifold doors allow a natural flow to the room, which incorporates a wealth of light and feeling of space due to the dual aspect windows.

The ground floor also includes a downstairs WC, porch/entrance hall and a generous living room with log burner.

The first floor has been thoughtfully designed to provide four impressive bedrooms, an en suite and a large, tasteful, family bathroom.

There is a four-piece family bathroom on the first floor. - Credit: Frost's

The principal bedroom has its own en suite shower room. - Credit: Frost's

The basement includes a study and a utility area and there is also a substantial loft with window.

Bifold doors lead out to the immaculate rear garden. - Credit: Frost's

Externally this beautiful family home is further complemented by a private rear garden which comprises of a full width decked area, low-maintenance artificial grass, a brick built garage and access to off street driveway parking.

Another of the property's four bedrooms. - Credit: Frost's

Property Facts

Ramsbury Road, St Albans

Offers over £1.35m

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk