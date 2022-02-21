News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A unique family home in St Albans for sale for £1.35m

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 2:56 PM February 21, 2022
Ramsbury Road, St Albans. 

Ramsbury Road, St Albans. - Credit: Frost's

This striking Victorian home offers almost 2,000 sq ft of internal living accommodation, plus the added bonus of driveway parking. 

Features of the living room include dual aspect windows and a log burner. 

Features of the living room include dual aspect windows and a log burner. - Credit: Frost's

The attractive four-bed property has been recently renovated to a high standard throughout, and comprises of a beautiful open plan kitchen/dining room on the ground floor, complete with kitchen island and breakfast bar, dining space and additional snug area. 

The kitchen/diner is more than 25ft long. 

The kitchen/diner is more than 25ft long. - Credit: Frost's

Stunning bifold doors allow a natural flow to the room, which incorporates a wealth of light and feeling of space due to the dual aspect windows.

The ground floor also includes a downstairs WC, porch/entrance hall and a generous living room with log burner.

The first floor has been thoughtfully designed to provide four impressive bedrooms, an en suite and a large, tasteful, family bathroom.

There is a four-piece family bathroom on the first floor. 

There is a four-piece family bathroom on the first floor. - Credit: Frost's

The principal bedroom has its own en suite shower room. 

The principal bedroom has its own en suite shower room. - Credit: Frost's

The basement includes a study and a utility area and there is also a substantial loft with window.

Bifold doors lead out to the immaculate rear garden. 

Bifold doors lead out to the immaculate rear garden. - Credit: Frost's

Externally this beautiful family home is further complemented by a private rear garden which comprises of a full width decked area, low-maintenance artificial grass, a brick built garage and access to off street driveway parking.

Another of the St Albans property's four bedrooms. 

Another of the property's four bedrooms. - Credit: Frost's

Property Facts

Ramsbury Road, St Albans

Offers over £1.35m

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

St Albans News

