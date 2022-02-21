Property Spotlight: A unique family home in St Albans for sale for £1.35m
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Frost's
This striking Victorian home offers almost 2,000 sq ft of internal living accommodation, plus the added bonus of driveway parking.
The attractive four-bed property has been recently renovated to a high standard throughout, and comprises of a beautiful open plan kitchen/dining room on the ground floor, complete with kitchen island and breakfast bar, dining space and additional snug area.
Stunning bifold doors allow a natural flow to the room, which incorporates a wealth of light and feeling of space due to the dual aspect windows.
The ground floor also includes a downstairs WC, porch/entrance hall and a generous living room with log burner.
The first floor has been thoughtfully designed to provide four impressive bedrooms, an en suite and a large, tasteful, family bathroom.
The basement includes a study and a utility area and there is also a substantial loft with window.
Externally this beautiful family home is further complemented by a private rear garden which comprises of a full width decked area, low-maintenance artificial grass, a brick built garage and access to off street driveway parking.
Property Facts
Ramsbury Road, St Albans
Offers over £1.35m
Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk