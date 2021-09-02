News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A St Albans fixer-upper with huge renovation potential

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 8:00 AM September 2, 2021   
Prospect Road, St Albans. 

Prospect Road, St Albans. - Credit: Collinson Hall

This original property was clearly built with a degree of refinement, and there are many interesting period features that remain – including a fabulous turret! 

Only the land within the red line is for sale. 

Only the land within the red line is for sale. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The land to the left and rear is retained by the owners for a future development of three homes.

This house is being sold separately and has off street parking, a garden, and a very useful outbuilding to the rear.

The property is packed with period features. 

The property is packed with period features. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Features of the grand living room include coving and wooden floorboards.

Features of the grand living room include coving and wooden floorboards. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The main house has three well-proportioned reception rooms, plus a conservatory and kitchen to the ground floor, and a basement below. 

Stairs within the turret lead to the first floor, where there are currently four bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.

One of the property's four bedrooms. 

One of the property's four bedrooms. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Many fireplaces remain. 

Many fireplaces remain. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The owners have recently commissioned a building survey and an associated cost plan to understand required works better, and this can be made available on request.

Property Facts

Prospect Road, St Albans

Offers in the region of £1m

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

Property of the Week
St Albans News

