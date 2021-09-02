Property Spotlight: A St Albans fixer-upper with huge renovation potential
This original property was clearly built with a degree of refinement, and there are many interesting period features that remain – including a fabulous turret!
The land to the left and rear is retained by the owners for a future development of three homes.
This house is being sold separately and has off street parking, a garden, and a very useful outbuilding to the rear.
The main house has three well-proportioned reception rooms, plus a conservatory and kitchen to the ground floor, and a basement below.
Stairs within the turret lead to the first floor, where there are currently four bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
The owners have recently commissioned a building survey and an associated cost plan to understand required works better, and this can be made available on request.
Property Facts
Prospect Road, St Albans
Offers in the region of £1m
Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk