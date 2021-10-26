Property Spotlight: A characterful Victorian home in Wheathampstead

Published: 8:00 AM October 26, 2021 Updated: 8:55 AM October 26, 2021

This Victorian home of considerable character and style is pleasantly situated within walking distance of Wheathampstead village centre.

Offering well-appointed accommodation, Primrose Cottage has been extended to create a wonderful living area, its focal points being the vaulted ceiling and views to the rear garden.

The sitting room has a beamed vaulted ceiling. - Credit: Hamptons

A separate lounge at the front of the property has an open fireplace with exposed brickwork, creating a warm and cosy feel.

Features of the front reception room include the open fireplace and bay window. - Credit: Hamptons

Together with sash windows, stripped pine doors, four bedrooms and off street parking, this property provides everything required for a family home within easy reach of village amenities, as well as an abundance of country walks close by.

The dining room connects the front of the house with the sitting room. - Credit: Hamptons

The kitchen also leads through to the sitting room. - Credit: Hamptons

Set back from the road, Primrose Cottage is adjacent to a wide, well maintained drive which provides access to privately owned properties to the rear, plus two parking spaces belonging to the cottage itself.

The cottage also has a side access gate from the garden to the drive and is secluded by mature hedging, new fencing at the rear and a walled area.

There are two private parking spaces behind the property. - Credit: Hamptons

There is a pretty, private garden to the rear. - Credit: Hamptons

The property is available for sale with no onward chain.

Property Facts

Primrose Cottage, The Hill, Wheathampstead

Offers in excess of £700,000

Hamptons, 01582 839200, www.hamptons.co.uk