Property Spotlight: A characterful Victorian home in Wheathampstead
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
This Victorian home of considerable character and style is pleasantly situated within walking distance of Wheathampstead village centre.
Offering well-appointed accommodation, Primrose Cottage has been extended to create a wonderful living area, its focal points being the vaulted ceiling and views to the rear garden.
A separate lounge at the front of the property has an open fireplace with exposed brickwork, creating a warm and cosy feel.
Together with sash windows, stripped pine doors, four bedrooms and off street parking, this property provides everything required for a family home within easy reach of village amenities, as well as an abundance of country walks close by.
Set back from the road, Primrose Cottage is adjacent to a wide, well maintained drive which provides access to privately owned properties to the rear, plus two parking spaces belonging to the cottage itself.
You may also want to watch:
The cottage also has a side access gate from the garden to the drive and is secluded by mature hedging, new fencing at the rear and a walled area.
The property is available for sale with no onward chain.
Most Read
- 1 Girls 'followed' by men in red Range Rover at 2am in city centre
- 2 Fly-tipped rubbish near Heartwood Forest set to be cleared
- 3 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 4 St Albans Chamber's Not St George's Day event is a smash success
- 5 Needle spiking incident alleged at St Albans nightclub
- 6 Harpenden Christmas Carnival returns for 2021
- 7 11 questions to decide how St Albans you are!
- 8 St Albans named among UK's coldest cities
- 9 Where in Hertfordshire are the most incidents of weapon possession?
- 10 St Albans named among Britain's best places for first-time buyer discounts
Property Facts
Primrose Cottage, The Hill, Wheathampstead
Offers in excess of £700,000
Hamptons, 01582 839200, www.hamptons.co.uk