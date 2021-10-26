News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Property Spotlight: A characterful Victorian home in Wheathampstead

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 8:00 AM October 26, 2021    Updated: 8:55 AM October 26, 2021
Primrose Cottage, The Hill, Wheathampstead. 

Primrose Cottage, The Hill, Wheathampstead. - Credit: Hamptons

This Victorian home of considerable character and style is pleasantly situated within walking distance of Wheathampstead village centre.

Offering well-appointed accommodation, Primrose Cottage has been extended to create a wonderful living area, its focal points being the vaulted ceiling and views to the rear garden.

The Wheathampstead property's sitting room has a beamed vaulted ceiling. 

The sitting room has a beamed vaulted ceiling. - Credit: Hamptons

A separate lounge at the front of the property has an open fireplace with exposed brickwork, creating a warm and cosy feel.

Features of the front reception room include the open fireplace and bay window. 

Features of the front reception room include the open fireplace and bay window. - Credit: Hamptons

Together with sash windows, stripped pine doors, four bedrooms and off street parking, this property provides everything required for a family home within easy reach of village amenities, as well as an abundance of country walks close by. 

The dining room connects the front of the house with the sitting room. 

The dining room connects the front of the house with the sitting room. - Credit: Hamptons

The kitchen also leads through to the sitting room. 

The kitchen also leads through to the sitting room. - Credit: Hamptons

Set back from the road, Primrose Cottage is adjacent to a wide, well maintained drive which provides access to privately owned properties to the rear, plus two parking spaces belonging to the cottage itself.

You may also want to watch:

The cottage also has a side access gate from the garden to the drive and is secluded by mature hedging, new fencing at the rear and a walled area.

There are two private parking spaces behind the property. 

There are two private parking spaces behind the property. - Credit: Hamptons

There is a pretty, private garden to the rear. 

There is a pretty, private garden to the rear. - Credit: Hamptons

The property is available for sale with no onward chain. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Girls 'followed' by men in red Range Rover at 2am in city centre
  2. 2 Fly-tipped rubbish near Heartwood Forest set to be cleared
  3. 3 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  1. 4 St Albans Chamber's Not St George's Day event is a smash success
  2. 5 Needle spiking incident alleged at St Albans nightclub
  3. 6 Harpenden Christmas Carnival returns for 2021
  4. 7 11 questions to decide how St Albans you are!
  5. 8 St Albans named among UK's coldest cities
  6. 9 Where in Hertfordshire are the most incidents of weapon possession?
  7. 10 St Albans named among Britain's best places for first-time buyer discounts

Property Facts

Primrose Cottage, The Hill, Wheathampstead

Offers in excess of £700,000

Hamptons, 01582 839200, www.hamptons.co.uk

Property of the Week
Wheathampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The White Swan in St Albans has opened a new roof garden

City centre pub opens new roof garden

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Landlords Mev Madoorapen and Simon Niemiec will be leaving community pub The White Horse in London Colney

White Horse landlords ride off into sunset after 10 years

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
The former minor injuries unit at St Albans City Hospital.

Urgent care upgrade at St Albans City Hospital moves ahead

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
A member of St Albans City FC's security staff was assaulted at Clarence Park.

Updated

Staff member assaulted at St Albans City FC match

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon