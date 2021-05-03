Property Spotlight: A huge family home on a sought-after St Albans street
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Northwood
Built from new and boasting in excess of 4,500 sq ft of living space, this stunning house has been incredibly well designed by its current owners.
The spacious main reception area presents a real hub for family life, with its kitchen (including island/breakfast bar), dining space and separate lounge.
A further 22ft reception room provides flexibility as a formal dining room or playroom and there is also a lounge with high spec projector and drop-down screen, a study and a WC.
On the first floor is the master suite with its substantial bedroom, extensive fitted wardrobe space and en suite with freestanding bath and walk-in shower.
There are three further bedrooms on this floor, one of which has a walk-in shower en suite. There is also a separate luxury bathroom and a second utility room.
On the second floor there are two large bedrooms and a separate shower room.
Parking provision includes a garage and a driveway for multiple cars.
Off the second reception is a patio area. To the rear, a second, spacious patio runs the width of the house, accessible from the kitchen.
Property Facts
New House Park, St Albans
£2,999,000
Northwood, 01727 734550, www.northwooduk.com