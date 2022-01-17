Property Spotlight: A family home in Harpenden's West Common

This wonderful detached family home enjoys a generous corner plot with fine views over the Childwickbury Estate.

Located in Harpenden's much favoured West Common area, it has generously proportioned and versatile accommodation and affords tremendous scope for extension or redevelopment STTP.

To the ground floor there is a kitchen, dining room, sitting room, office, utility room, snug, WC and garage.

The kitchen is at the front of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

Double doors connect the sitting room to the dining room. - Credit: Hamptons

To the first floor there are four bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room and study, plus a family bathroom.

The principal bedroom has an en suite study/dressing room and shower room, there are three further bedrooms and a further bathroom.

The rear garden is a delightful feature of the property, facing south east and extending to approximately 105ft with a width of around 85ft.

The Childwickbury Estate borders the property. - Credit: Hamptons

The garden also features a large paved dining terrace leading to an expanse of lawn, mature trees and a versatile timber summer house with store.

The summer house measures 13ft 5in x 11ft 11in. - Credit: Hamptons

The location is also extremely desirable, in a much favoured position within the West Common area of Harpenden, which is well noted for its excellent choice of schools.

The rear garden is more than 100ft long. - Credit: Hamptons

Property Facts

Netherfield Road, Harpenden

Guide price: £1,650,000

Hamptons, 01582 764471, www.hamptons.co.uk