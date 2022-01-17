Property Spotlight: A family home in Harpenden's West Common
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
This wonderful detached family home enjoys a generous corner plot with fine views over the Childwickbury Estate.
Located in Harpenden's much favoured West Common area, it has generously proportioned and versatile accommodation and affords tremendous scope for extension or redevelopment STTP.
To the ground floor there is a kitchen, dining room, sitting room, office, utility room, snug, WC and garage.
To the first floor there are four bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room and study, plus a family bathroom.
The principal bedroom has an en suite study/dressing room and shower room, there are three further bedrooms and a further bathroom.
The rear garden is a delightful feature of the property, facing south east and extending to approximately 105ft with a width of around 85ft.
The garden also features a large paved dining terrace leading to an expanse of lawn, mature trees and a versatile timber summer house with store.
Most Read
- 1 10 filming locations of new Netflix series Stay Close
- 2 Ricky Gervais' Netflix series After Life filmed in Hertfordshire
- 3 Seven men arrested on suspicion of St Albans burglary
- 4 Video shows thief stealing parcel from St Albans home doorstep
- 5 Primary school rated 'Good' in latest Ofsted report
- 6 St Albans Local Plan delayed to autumn 2025
- 7 Honest truths spilled in Saints dressing room after humbling FA Trophy defeat to Cheshunt
- 8 St Albans' Rachel Andrews stars alongside James Nesbitt and Eddie Izzard in new Netflix series Stay Close
- 9 This is Harpenden: faces of town's residents feature in new exhibition
- 10 After another near miss, crossing desperately needed outside St Albans school
The location is also extremely desirable, in a much favoured position within the West Common area of Harpenden, which is well noted for its excellent choice of schools.
Property Facts
Netherfield Road, Harpenden
Guide price: £1,650,000
Hamptons, 01582 764471, www.hamptons.co.uk