Property Spotlight: A spacious family home in Harpenden's prestigious West Common

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 12:41 PM July 26, 2021   
Netherfield Road, Harpenden. 

Netherfield Road, Harpenden. - Credit: Hamptons

This beautifully maintained family home is set on a generous corner plot in the much favoured West Common area of Harpenden. 

There is tremendous scope for further expansion. 

There is tremendous scope for further expansion. - Credit: Hamptons

On the ground floor there is a spacious entrance hall, leading to four reception rooms including a study with fitted furniture, a stylish modern kitchen with utility area and a guest cloakroom.

The bright modern kitchen overlooks the rear garden. 

The bright modern kitchen overlooks the rear garden. - Credit: Hamptons

The living room leads through to the dining room. 

The living room leads through to the dining room. - Credit: Hamptons

The dining room is one of the Harpenden property's four reception rooms. 

The dining room is one of the property's four reception rooms. - Credit: Hamptons

There is also an attached double garage with personal doors to the house and garden, which could be partially or fully converted to additional accommodation subject to consent.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom has an en suite bathroom, while there are three further bedrooms and a bathroom with bath and shower.

To the rear is a magnificent south west facing garden with a dining terrace leading onto an expanse of lawn studded with specimen trees, and bordered by well stocked flower and shrub beds with established hedging.

The West Common property boasts landscaped mature gardens. 

The property boasts landscaped mature gardens. - Credit: Hamptons



The property has tremendous scope for further expansion, subject to planning permission. 

Property Facts

Netherfield Road, Harpenden 

£1.5m

Hamptons, 01582 206258, www.hamptons.co.uk


