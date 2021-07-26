Property Spotlight: A spacious family home in Harpenden's prestigious West Common
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
This beautifully maintained family home is set on a generous corner plot in the much favoured West Common area of Harpenden.
On the ground floor there is a spacious entrance hall, leading to four reception rooms including a study with fitted furniture, a stylish modern kitchen with utility area and a guest cloakroom.
There is also an attached double garage with personal doors to the house and garden, which could be partially or fully converted to additional accommodation subject to consent.
On the first floor, the principal bedroom has an en suite bathroom, while there are three further bedrooms and a bathroom with bath and shower.
To the rear is a magnificent south west facing garden with a dining terrace leading onto an expanse of lawn studded with specimen trees, and bordered by well stocked flower and shrub beds with established hedging.
The property has tremendous scope for further expansion, subject to planning permission.
Property Facts
Netherfield Road, Harpenden
£1.5m
Hamptons, 01582 206258, www.hamptons.co.uk