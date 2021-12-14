Property Spotlight: A unique period conversion in Napsbury Park
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
This first floor apartment within the popular Napsbury Park development on the outskirts of St Albans is available for sale with no upper chain.
Converted from a period building circa 2004, the property offers stylish accommodation comprising an entrance lobby, hallway, living/dining room, fully fitted kitchen, double bedroom with en suite and guest WC. There is allocated parking to the front of the building.
The property is located in the heart of this highly regarded development, surrounded by woodland and providing convenient access to the nearby motorway network.
The M25 is available at junction 21A, while the surrounding countryside provides for an abundance of leisure activities to include walking, riding, numerous golf courses, leisure centres and many areas of historical interest.
The historical city of St Albans offers a comprehensive range of shopping and leisure facilities. Locally there is an excellent selection of schooling, both state and private.
Property Facts
The Clock Tower, Goldring Way, St Albans
Guide price: £350,000
Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk