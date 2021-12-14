Property Spotlight: A unique period conversion in Napsbury Park

This first floor apartment within the popular Napsbury Park development on the outskirts of St Albans is available for sale with no upper chain.

The apartment has been well maintained and has the benefit of high ceilings. - Credit: Hamptons

Converted from a period building circa 2004, the property offers stylish accommodation comprising an entrance lobby, hallway, living/dining room, fully fitted kitchen, double bedroom with en suite and guest WC. There is allocated parking to the front of the building.

The sitting/dining room is over 23ft long. - Credit: Hamptons

The kitchen opens into a bright dining area. - Credit: Hamptons

The property is located in the heart of this highly regarded development, surrounded by woodland and providing convenient access to the nearby motorway network.

The M25 is available at junction 21A, while the surrounding countryside provides for an abundance of leisure activities to include walking, riding, numerous golf courses, leisure centres and many areas of historical interest.

There is an en suite shower room. - Credit: Hamptons

The historical city of St Albans offers a comprehensive range of shopping and leisure facilities. Locally there is an excellent selection of schooling, both state and private.

Property Facts

The Clock Tower, Goldring Way, St Albans

Guide price: £350,000

Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk