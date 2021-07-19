News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A substantial family home in Harpenden

Published: 12:42 PM July 19, 2021    Updated: 1:15 PM July 19, 2021
Meadow Walk, Harpenden. 

This fine house has generously proportioned and stylishly presented accommodation arranged over three floors.

The current owners have carried out a comprehensive and high specification renovation and extension of the property, which is in excellent order throughout.

The kitchen/diner is 22ft wide. 

The entrance hall leads to a spacious kitchen/diner with doors out to the garden, plus a living room, family room, utility room and cloakroom.

The bright family room overlooks the drive.

On the first floor there is a family bathroom and three double bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite, while the principal bedroom, plus en suite, dressing room and study, is on the second floor.

There is a family bathroom on the first floor. 

There is block paved frontage providing ample parking for several vehicles and a private rear garden with two patio areas.

There is a well maintained garden to the rear of the property. 

Harpenden is well noted for its excellent choice of schools, sports and social facilities, various clubs and a comprehensive range of restaurants and bars.

The living room offers another area in which to unwind. 

Property Facts 

Meadow Walk, Harpenden 

Guide price: £1.2m

Hamptons, 01582 206258, www.hamptons.co.uk 

Property of the Week
Harpenden News

