Property Spotlight: A spacious £2m home in St Albans

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 8:00 AM August 12, 2021    Updated: 10:42 AM August 16, 2021
Marshalswick Lane, St Albans. 

Marshalswick Lane, St Albans.

This substantial six bedroom detached family home has been thoughtfully extended to provide over 3,200 sq ft of accommodation, sitting on a generous plot on one St Albans' most sought after roads.

There is a spacious entrance hall. 

There is a spacious entrance hall.

The ground floor accommodation comprises of an entrance hall with cloakroom, sitting room, study, drawing room and kitchen/breakfast room with separate utility room. There is also a stunning sunroom with bi-folding doors to the rear and a roof lantern allowing natural light to flood in from the south facing aspect.

Doors from the sunroom lead out to the garden. 

Doors from the sunroom lead out to the garden.

On the first floor the main bedroom is served by an en suite bathroom and dressing room, there are five further, well-proportioned bedrooms, a separate WC and sizeable four-piece family bathroom.

Externally, the property is equally as impressive, with a sweeping carriage driveway providing off road parking for several cars and access to the large integral garage with POD point for charging an electric car.

The garden has been beautifully landscaped. 

The garden has been beautifully landscaped.

The landscaped rear garden provides a sizeable patio area leading to a stunning selection of flowered borders, an ornamental pond and feature curved walls that split the garden in to separate areas. There is also a vegetable garden to the rear with a greenhouse and a garden shed.

The rear garden provides a sizeable patio area. 

The rear garden provides a sizeable patio area.

Marshalswick Lane is one of St Albans' premier locations, within walking distance of the vibrant city centre, surrounding amenities and outstanding local schools. 

Property Facts

Marshalswick Lane, St Albans

Guide price: £2m

Frost's, 01727 852295, www.frosts.co.uk

