Property Spotlight: A spacious £2m home in St Albans
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Frost's
This substantial six bedroom detached family home has been thoughtfully extended to provide over 3,200 sq ft of accommodation, sitting on a generous plot on one St Albans' most sought after roads.
The ground floor accommodation comprises of an entrance hall with cloakroom, sitting room, study, drawing room and kitchen/breakfast room with separate utility room. There is also a stunning sunroom with bi-folding doors to the rear and a roof lantern allowing natural light to flood in from the south facing aspect.
On the first floor the main bedroom is served by an en suite bathroom and dressing room, there are five further, well-proportioned bedrooms, a separate WC and sizeable four-piece family bathroom.
Externally, the property is equally as impressive, with a sweeping carriage driveway providing off road parking for several cars and access to the large integral garage with POD point for charging an electric car.
The landscaped rear garden provides a sizeable patio area leading to a stunning selection of flowered borders, an ornamental pond and feature curved walls that split the garden in to separate areas. There is also a vegetable garden to the rear with a greenhouse and a garden shed.
You may also want to watch:
Marshalswick Lane is one of St Albans' premier locations, within walking distance of the vibrant city centre, surrounding amenities and outstanding local schools.
Property Facts
Most Read
- 1 Beer and fleabites: the historic pubs of St Albans
- 2 Women assaulted by trio near pub in St Albans
- 3 Day festival in St Albans cancelled following noise complaints
- 4 Trio of pubs at heart of the village
- 5 New chains are changing face of St Albans city centre
- 6 Can you help police after an assault in St Albans?
- 7 Colney Heath unlucky but beaten on historic Southern League debut
- 8 Man arrested after woman in 20s allegedly raped in St Albans city centre
- 9 St Albans and Harpenden students collect GCSE results
- 10 13 of the best free Heritage Open Days to explore in Hertfordshire this September
Marshalswick Lane, St Albans
Guide price: £2m
Frost's, 01727 852295, www.frosts.co.uk