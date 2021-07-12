Property Spotlight: A large family home in St Albans' Marshalswick area
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Frost's
This rarely available five-bedroom semi-detached family home is set on an impressive mature south-facing plot.
The extended accommodation reaches to over 2,000 sq ft and briefly comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, living room with bi-fold doors to the rear, kitchen opening into a large dining room, utility and a garage/store to the ground floor.
On the first floor there are five good sized bedrooms, two served by en suite shower rooms, and a family bathroom.
Outside there is a beautiful rear garden extending to more than 160ft in length and a gravel drive providing ample off road parking to the front.
Marshalswick Lane is one of St Albans' premier locations, situated within walking distance of the vibrant city centre, surrounding amenities and highly sought after local schools.
You may also want to watch:
Property Facts
Marshalswick Lane
Most Read
- 1 Armed police search in Sandpit Lane
- 2 Man stabbed in Riverside Road knife attack
- 3 Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes stolen from Cell Barnes Lane Co-op
- 4 Five of the best afternoon teas in Hertfordshire
- 5 Euro 2020: Queues outside St Albans pubs ahead of England and Italy final
- 6 Cases of Delta variant rise substantially in St Albans
- 7 Red Arrows to fly over Hertfordshire following Wembley flypast for Euro 2020 final
- 8 Millionaire model Chelsea Ferguson reveals St Albans roots
- 9 'Machete' road rage incident sparks major armed police response
- 10 Verulam estate land is sold at auction to mystery bidder
Guide price: £1.4m
Frost's, 01727 852 295, www.frosts.co.uk