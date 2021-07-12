Property Spotlight: A large family home in St Albans' Marshalswick area

Published: 4:44 PM July 12, 2021

This rarely available five-bedroom semi-detached family home is set on an impressive mature south-facing plot.

The extended accommodation reaches to over 2,000 sq ft and briefly comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, living room with bi-fold doors to the rear, kitchen opening into a large dining room, utility and a garage/store to the ground floor.

The dining room is 22ft long. - Credit: Frost's

There is a feature fireplace in the living room. - Credit: Frost's

On the first floor there are five good sized bedrooms, two served by en suite shower rooms, and a family bathroom.

One of the property's five bedrooms. - Credit: Frost's

Outside there is a beautiful rear garden extending to more than 160ft in length and a gravel drive providing ample off road parking to the front.

Marshalswick Lane is one of St Albans' premier locations, situated within walking distance of the vibrant city centre, surrounding amenities and highly sought after local schools.

The 160ft rear garden is south-facing. - Credit: Frost's

Property Facts

Marshalswick Lane

Guide price: £1.4m

Frost's, 01727 852 295, www.frosts.co.uk