See inside this fine £2.25m home in Mackerye End, near Harpenden
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
Comprehensively extended and refurbished to an impeccable standard by the current owners, Cherry Trees is secluded in a plot measuring approximately two thirds of an acre.
Approached through an electric gate via a long driveway, the property is set in beautifully landscaped and supremely private grounds.
Upon entry, the central hallway leads to three separate reception rooms, including an orangery, plus a downstairs cloakroom.
The orangery and dining area have attractive flagstone flooring as does the kitchen and utility room. The lounge and bathrooms boast stunning parquet flooring.
The property also comprises attractive farmhouse doors with Suffolk latches throughout. There is a luxury, well-equipped hand built Shaker style fitted kitchen, which includes a Rangemaster cooker.
The first floor boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The family bathroom has a classic white C.P. Hart suite plus an oversized step-in shower cubicle.
Externally, the gravel driveway has parking for several vehicles and there is also a solid oak double garage which has an inviting guest annexe at the rear.
If proof were needed of Mackerye End's exclusive status, the hamlet's Manor House was the most expensive home to sell in Hertfordshire during 2020, changing hands for £6.35m.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cherry Trees, Mackerye End, Harpenden
£2,250,000
Hamptons, 01582 839200, www.hamptons.co.uk