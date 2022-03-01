News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this fine £2.25m home in Mackerye End, near Harpenden

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 12:45 PM March 1, 2022
Updated: 1:04 PM March 1, 2022
Cherry Trees, Mackerye End, Harpenden.

Cherry Trees, Mackerye End has a guide price of £2.25m. - Credit: Hamptons

Comprehensively extended and refurbished to an impeccable standard by the current owners, Cherry Trees is secluded in a plot measuring approximately two thirds of an acre.

The property is set in beautiful grounds near Harpenden.

The property is set in beautiful grounds. - Credit: Hamptons

Approached through an electric gate via a long driveway, the property is set in beautifully landscaped and supremely private grounds. 

Mackerye End is one of Hertfordshire's most exclusive enclaves. 

Mackerye End is one of Hertfordshire's most exclusive enclaves. - Credit: Hamptons

Upon entry, the central hallway leads to three separate reception rooms, including an orangery, plus a downstairs cloakroom.

The orangery and dining area have attractive flagstone flooring as does the kitchen and utility room. The lounge and bathrooms boast stunning parquet flooring.

One of the Mackerye End property's three reception rooms. 

One of the property's three reception rooms. - Credit: Hamptons

The property also comprises attractive farmhouse doors with Suffolk latches throughout. There is a luxury, well-equipped hand built Shaker style fitted kitchen, which includes a Rangemaster cooker.

The kitchen benefits from flagstone flooring. 

The kitchen benefits from flagstone flooring. - Credit: Hamptons

The first floor boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The family bathroom has a classic white C.P. Hart suite plus an oversized step-in shower cubicle.

Externally, the gravel driveway has parking for several vehicles and there is also a solid oak double garage which has an inviting guest annexe at the rear.

The kitchen/diner/family room is bright and airy. 

The kitchen/diner/family room is bright and airy. - Credit: Hamptons

If proof were needed of Mackerye End's exclusive status, the hamlet's Manor House was the most expensive home to sell in Hertfordshire during 2020, changing hands for £6.35m. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Fight to prevent Park Street merging with St Stephens due to Green Belt development
  2. 2 ‘Very heavy’ delays around St Albans A5183 road 
  3. 3 Rugby club booting out squash players to expand changing facilities
  1. 4 Three arrested over conspiracy to commit theft after vehicle stop search
  2. 5 Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet is being filmed in Verulamium Park
  3. 6 Police still searching for missing 42-year-old from Hertfordshire
  4. 7 A5183 Redbourn Road at St Albans to shut for 20 days in March
  5. 8 Lights, camera, action! 13 movies and TV series filmed on location in St Albans
  6. 9 Teenage girls, 16 and 17, missing from St Albans have been found safe
  7. 10 Police search for 11-year-old's missing birthday present in St Albans

PROPERTY FACTS

Cherry Trees, Mackerye End, Harpenden 

£2,250,000

Hamptons, 01582 839200, www.hamptons.co.uk

Property of the Week
Harpenden News

Don't Miss

A large white marqueen has been set up in the park as a number of vans and crew members arrived to start filming.

Herts Live News | Video

Hollywood comes to St Albans as filming starts in Verulamium Park

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre has been evacuated. 

Herts Live News | Updated

Live updates as Westminster Lodge is evacuated due to ‘chemical leak’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The Mayor of St Albans declared the new Sainsbury's store at St Albans City station open

Retail

New Sainsbury's Local supermarket opens at St Albans City station

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans was evacuated after a chemical spill.

Herts Live News | Video

Two hospitalised after chemical spill at Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon