See inside this fine £2.25m home in Mackerye End, near Harpenden

Comprehensively extended and refurbished to an impeccable standard by the current owners, Cherry Trees is secluded in a plot measuring approximately two thirds of an acre.

The property is set in beautiful grounds. - Credit: Hamptons

Approached through an electric gate via a long driveway, the property is set in beautifully landscaped and supremely private grounds.

Mackerye End is one of Hertfordshire's most exclusive enclaves. - Credit: Hamptons

Upon entry, the central hallway leads to three separate reception rooms, including an orangery, plus a downstairs cloakroom.

The orangery and dining area have attractive flagstone flooring as does the kitchen and utility room. The lounge and bathrooms boast stunning parquet flooring.

One of the property's three reception rooms. - Credit: Hamptons

The property also comprises attractive farmhouse doors with Suffolk latches throughout. There is a luxury, well-equipped hand built Shaker style fitted kitchen, which includes a Rangemaster cooker.

The kitchen benefits from flagstone flooring. - Credit: Hamptons

The first floor boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The family bathroom has a classic white C.P. Hart suite plus an oversized step-in shower cubicle.

Externally, the gravel driveway has parking for several vehicles and there is also a solid oak double garage which has an inviting guest annexe at the rear.

The kitchen/diner/family room is bright and airy. - Credit: Hamptons

If proof were needed of Mackerye End's exclusive status, the hamlet's Manor House was the most expensive home to sell in Hertfordshire during 2020, changing hands for £6.35m.

PROPERTY FACTS

Cherry Trees, Mackerye End, Harpenden

£2,250,000

Hamptons, 01582 839200, www.hamptons.co.uk