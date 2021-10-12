News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A huge £2m family home in Bricket Wood

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 9:00 AM October 12, 2021    Updated: 9:19 AM October 12, 2021
Whitewoods, Lye Lane, Bricket Wood. 

Whitewoods, Lye Lane, Bricket Wood. - Credit: Hamptons

This immaculately presented property is located in Bricket Wood, on the outskirts of St Albans and Radlett.

Enjoying a private position on a one acre plot, this family home offers flexible accommodation over two floors.

The spacious sitting room is 20ft long. 

The spacious sitting room is 20ft long. - Credit: Hamptons

Accessed via electric gates, the property is approached via a driveway complete with turning circle, ample parking and double garage.

The main house has been extensively extended and renovated to a high standard, offering modern fixtures and fittings including underfloor heating. 

The well equipped kitchen has ample built-in storage. 

The well equipped kitchen has ample built-in storage. - Credit: Hamptons

The hob is on the kitchen island. 

The hob is on the kitchen island. - Credit: Hamptons

To the ground floor is the impressive glass fronted entrance hall, cloakroom, sitting room, dining room, TV room, study, snug and impressive fitted kitchen/breakfast/family room with bi folding doors leading out to the rear patio and garden.

Doors from the kitchen/breakfast/family room open onto the rear garden.

Doors from the kitchen/breakfast/family room open onto the rear garden. - Credit: Hamptons

The first floor has five bedrooms, all of which are en suite and two of which have balconies. The main suite also has a dressing room and all have air conditioning. 

There is a study on the ground floor. 

There is a study on the ground floor. - Credit: Hamptons

To the rear are mature and well maintained gardens, screened by trees and hedging. There is a beautiful large patio area ideal for dining and entertaining adjacent to the main house.

The spacious kitchen is the heart of the home. 

The spacious kitchen is the heart of the home. - Credit: Hamptons

Property Facts

Whitewoods, Lye Lane, Bricket Wood

Guide price: £2m

Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk


