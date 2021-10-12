Property Spotlight: A huge £2m family home in Bricket Wood

Published: 9:00 AM October 12, 2021 Updated: 9:19 AM October 12, 2021

This immaculately presented property is located in Bricket Wood, on the outskirts of St Albans and Radlett.

Enjoying a private position on a one acre plot, this family home offers flexible accommodation over two floors.

The spacious sitting room is 20ft long. - Credit: Hamptons

Accessed via electric gates, the property is approached via a driveway complete with turning circle, ample parking and double garage.



The main house has been extensively extended and renovated to a high standard, offering modern fixtures and fittings including underfloor heating.

The well equipped kitchen has ample built-in storage. - Credit: Hamptons

The hob is on the kitchen island. - Credit: Hamptons

To the ground floor is the impressive glass fronted entrance hall, cloakroom, sitting room, dining room, TV room, study, snug and impressive fitted kitchen/breakfast/family room with bi folding doors leading out to the rear patio and garden.

Doors from the kitchen/breakfast/family room open onto the rear garden. - Credit: Hamptons

The first floor has five bedrooms, all of which are en suite and two of which have balconies. The main suite also has a dressing room and all have air conditioning.

There is a study on the ground floor. - Credit: Hamptons

To the rear are mature and well maintained gardens, screened by trees and hedging. There is a beautiful large patio area ideal for dining and entertaining adjacent to the main house.

The spacious kitchen is the heart of the home. - Credit: Hamptons

Property Facts

Whitewoods, Lye Lane, Bricket Wood

Guide price: £2m

Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk



