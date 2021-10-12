Property Spotlight: A huge £2m family home in Bricket Wood
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
This immaculately presented property is located in Bricket Wood, on the outskirts of St Albans and Radlett.
Enjoying a private position on a one acre plot, this family home offers flexible accommodation over two floors.
Accessed via electric gates, the property is approached via a driveway complete with turning circle, ample parking and double garage.
The main house has been extensively extended and renovated to a high standard, offering modern fixtures and fittings including underfloor heating.
To the ground floor is the impressive glass fronted entrance hall, cloakroom, sitting room, dining room, TV room, study, snug and impressive fitted kitchen/breakfast/family room with bi folding doors leading out to the rear patio and garden.
The first floor has five bedrooms, all of which are en suite and two of which have balconies. The main suite also has a dressing room and all have air conditioning.
To the rear are mature and well maintained gardens, screened by trees and hedging. There is a beautiful large patio area ideal for dining and entertaining adjacent to the main house.
Property Facts
Whitewoods, Lye Lane, Bricket Wood
Guide price: £2m
Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk