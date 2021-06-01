Property Spotlight: An immaculate period home in St Albans' old conservation area
This simply stunning four/five bedroom family home has been sympathetically refurbished with accommodation thoughtfully arranged over three floors.
Enviably positioned in the heart of the old conservation area, the property is under half a mile from the city centre and under a mile from City Station.
A welcoming entrance hall leads to a charming reception room, with features including bespoke flooring and timber panelling.
The kitchen/family room has been meticulously arranged with handmade shaker style units and Quartz worktops. Double doors open into a playroom and there is also a handy cloakroom. The ground floor level also benefits from underfloor heating.
On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a beautifully refurbished family bathroom equipped with CP Hart furniture. There are column radiators throughout this floor, and smart heating controls linked to an app. A drop down ladder provides easy access to a fully boarded and useable loft space.
The basement floor includes another excellent sized double bedroom with bespoke fitted wardrobes, a bathroom, utility room and wet room. A reception room which is currently used as a cinema room could double as an additional bedroom.
The south facing rear garden is enclosed by walling and fencing, providing privacy.
Another key feature is the home office which is fully equipped with power, internet and heating.
Property Facts
Lower Dagnall Street, St Albans
Guide price: £1,200,000
Northwood, 01727 734550, www.northwooduk.com