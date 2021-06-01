News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Property Spotlight: An immaculate period home in St Albans' old conservation area

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 11:40 AM June 1, 2021    Updated: 12:01 PM June 1, 2021
Lower Dagnall Street, St Albans.

Lower Dagnall Street, St Albans. - Credit: Northwood

This simply stunning four/five bedroom family home has been sympathetically refurbished with accommodation thoughtfully arranged over three floors.

There is underfloor heating throughout the basement level. 

There is underfloor heating throughout the basement level. - Credit: Northwood

Enviably positioned in the heart of the old conservation area, the property is under half a mile from the city centre and under a mile from City Station.

A welcoming entrance hall leads to a charming reception room, with features including bespoke flooring and timber panelling.

There are Crittal style doors to the rear elevation, which allow ample light to flow in.

There are Crittal style doors to the rear elevation, which allow ample light to flow in. - Credit: Northwood

The kitchen/family room has been meticulously arranged with handmade shaker style units and Quartz worktops. Double doors open into a playroom and there is also a handy cloakroom. The ground floor level also benefits from underfloor heating.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a beautifully refurbished family bathroom equipped with CP Hart furniture. There are column radiators throughout this floor, and smart heating controls linked to an app. A drop down ladder provides easy access to a fully boarded and useable loft space.

There is a bathroom on the basement level. 

There is a bathroom on the basement level. - Credit: Northwood

The basement level reception room is currently used as a cinema room.

The basement level reception room, which is currently used as a cinema room, has a range of fitted wardrobes, a recessed TV niche and bi-folding doors to a sunken terrace. - Credit: Northwood

You may also want to watch:

The basement floor includes another excellent sized double bedroom with bespoke fitted wardrobes, a bathroom, utility room and wet room. A reception room which is currently used as a cinema room could double as an additional bedroom. 

The south facing rear garden is enclosed by walling and fencing, providing privacy.

A large patio area is the ideal space for al fresco dining.

A large patio area is the ideal space for al fresco dining. - Credit: Northwood

Most Read

  1. 1 Plea for urgent action to tackle safety concerns on danger road
  2. 2 St Albans pupils create beetle bank as part of #SustFest
  3. 3 Suspected drug dealers arrested after car stopped and house searched
  1. 4 Appeal following fatal crash in Sandridge
  2. 5 'More needs to be done to prevent such deaths' - MP and councillors back St Albans Road safety campaign
  3. 6 Colney Heath take the honours in the inaugural Colney Cup
  4. 7 Should St Albans city centre road closures be permanent?
  5. 8 Area Guide: The historic St Michael's area of St Albans
  6. 9 'Reduce your food waste and shop local', says St Albans #SustFest
  7. 10 Why have police failed to prosecute over destruction of Smallford Pits wildlife site?

Another key feature is the home office which is fully equipped with power, internet and heating. 

Property Facts

Lower Dagnall Street, St Albans

Guide price: £1,200,000

Northwood, 01727 734550, www.northwooduk.com

Property of the Week
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Michael's Manor, St Albans

St Albans named UK's chicest city

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Station Road, Harpenden. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

‘Sophisticated’ wine bar seeks premises licence to open in Harpenden

Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Homeless charity Centre 33 in St Albans is making an urgent appeal for volunteers so it continue its vital work.

St Albans homeless provision desperately in need of volunteers

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
A Free Palestine demonstration is taking place in St Albans on May 25.

#FreePalestine protest taking place in Verulamium Park

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus