Property Spotlight: An immaculate period home in St Albans' old conservation area

This simply stunning four/five bedroom family home has been sympathetically refurbished with accommodation thoughtfully arranged over three floors.

There is underfloor heating throughout the basement level. - Credit: Northwood

Enviably positioned in the heart of the old conservation area, the property is under half a mile from the city centre and under a mile from City Station.

A welcoming entrance hall leads to a charming reception room, with features including bespoke flooring and timber panelling.

There are Crittal style doors to the rear elevation, which allow ample light to flow in. - Credit: Northwood

The kitchen/family room has been meticulously arranged with handmade shaker style units and Quartz worktops. Double doors open into a playroom and there is also a handy cloakroom. The ground floor level also benefits from underfloor heating.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a beautifully refurbished family bathroom equipped with CP Hart furniture. There are column radiators throughout this floor, and smart heating controls linked to an app. A drop down ladder provides easy access to a fully boarded and useable loft space.

There is a bathroom on the basement level. - Credit: Northwood

The basement level reception room, which is currently used as a cinema room, has a range of fitted wardrobes, a recessed TV niche and bi-folding doors to a sunken terrace. - Credit: Northwood

The basement floor includes another excellent sized double bedroom with bespoke fitted wardrobes, a bathroom, utility room and wet room. A reception room which is currently used as a cinema room could double as an additional bedroom.

The south facing rear garden is enclosed by walling and fencing, providing privacy.

A large patio area is the ideal space for al fresco dining. - Credit: Northwood

Another key feature is the home office which is fully equipped with power, internet and heating.

Lower Dagnall Street, St Albans

Guide price: £1,200,000

Northwood, 01727 734550, www.northwooduk.com