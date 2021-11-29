News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: See inside this stunning £2.1m period home in St Albans

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 11:53 AM November 29, 2021
Updated: 12:11 PM November 29, 2021
London Road, St Albans. 

London Road, St Albans. - Credit: Collinson Hall

This spacious and imposing residence provides excellent family accommodation of great character, including high ceilings, feature fireplaces and attractive gardens. 

The home is approached via a substantial private gated driveway offering parking for multiple vehicles.

The dining room boasts high ceilings and a feature fireplace. 

The dining room boasts high ceilings and a feature fireplace. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The spacious living room overlooks the rear garden. 

The spacious living room overlooks the rear garden. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Upon entering the house, you find an inviting entrance hall providing access to the property's numerous reception rooms, kitchen, and bespoke conservatory.

The kitchen opens out into a bright, 23ft conservatory. 

The kitchen opens out into a bright, 23ft conservatory. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The kitchen offers a range of storage and fitted appliances and leads to a utility room and guest shower room. This floor also provides access to the basement and ample storage.

On the first and second floor there are five large bedrooms with a range of storage in each. The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a modern suite.

There are also two further bedrooms to the third and fourth floor, with these and bedroom seven served by a good sized bathroom.

The gated detached house is within easy reach of Thameslink, the city centre and popular local schools.

The gated detached house is within easy reach of Thameslink, the city centre and popular local schools. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Externally the property offers a beautiful rear garden divided into landscaped areas providing space for further extension (STPP) and access to the home's outbuilding, which is currently used as storage but could be a fantastic home office or gym.

There are substantial grounds to the rear of the property. 

There are substantial grounds to the rear of the property. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Property Facts

London Road, St Albans

Guide price: £2.1m

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

The property's total floor area exceeds 3,000 sq ft. 

The property's total floor area exceeds 3,000 sq ft. - Credit: Collinson Hall


