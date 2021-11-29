Property Spotlight: See inside this stunning £2.1m period home in St Albans
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Collinson Hall
This spacious and imposing residence provides excellent family accommodation of great character, including high ceilings, feature fireplaces and attractive gardens.
The home is approached via a substantial private gated driveway offering parking for multiple vehicles.
Upon entering the house, you find an inviting entrance hall providing access to the property's numerous reception rooms, kitchen, and bespoke conservatory.
The kitchen offers a range of storage and fitted appliances and leads to a utility room and guest shower room. This floor also provides access to the basement and ample storage.
On the first and second floor there are five large bedrooms with a range of storage in each. The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a modern suite.
There are also two further bedrooms to the third and fourth floor, with these and bedroom seven served by a good sized bathroom.
Externally the property offers a beautiful rear garden divided into landscaped areas providing space for further extension (STPP) and access to the home's outbuilding, which is currently used as storage but could be a fantastic home office or gym.
Property Facts
London Road, St Albans
Guide price: £2.1m
Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk