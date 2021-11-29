Property Spotlight: See inside this stunning £2.1m period home in St Albans

This spacious and imposing residence provides excellent family accommodation of great character, including high ceilings, feature fireplaces and attractive gardens.

The home is approached via a substantial private gated driveway offering parking for multiple vehicles.

The dining room boasts high ceilings and a feature fireplace. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The spacious living room overlooks the rear garden. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Upon entering the house, you find an inviting entrance hall providing access to the property's numerous reception rooms, kitchen, and bespoke conservatory.

The kitchen opens out into a bright, 23ft conservatory. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The kitchen offers a range of storage and fitted appliances and leads to a utility room and guest shower room. This floor also provides access to the basement and ample storage.

On the first and second floor there are five large bedrooms with a range of storage in each. The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom with a modern suite.

There are also two further bedrooms to the third and fourth floor, with these and bedroom seven served by a good sized bathroom.

The gated detached house is within easy reach of Thameslink, the city centre and popular local schools. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Externally the property offers a beautiful rear garden divided into landscaped areas providing space for further extension (STPP) and access to the home's outbuilding, which is currently used as storage but could be a fantastic home office or gym.

There are substantial grounds to the rear of the property. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Property Facts

London Road, St Albans

Guide price: £2.1m

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

The property's total floor area exceeds 3,000 sq ft. - Credit: Collinson Hall



