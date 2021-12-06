Property Spotlight: A stunning pub conversion in central St Albans
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
Historically known as Jolly Maltster, this beautifully presented Grade II listed former pub is available for sale with no upper chain.
Situated in St Albans city centre, the stylish home is arranged over four floors.
It offers flexible accommodation, with the ground floor comprising a reception room, kitchen/breakfast room, scullery and cloakroom.
On the first floor there are two bedrooms, a bathroom and separate shower room.
On the top floor is the third bedroom with en suite cloakroom and a further room which can be used as a study/lounge, dressing room or sleeping area.
There is a large cellar offering additional space for a variety of possible uses.
To the rear is a small private walled courtyard garden.
Property Facts
Holywell Hill, St Albans
Guide price: £900,000
Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk