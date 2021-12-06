News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A stunning pub conversion in central St Albans

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 9:56 AM December 6, 2021
Updated: 10:03 AM December 6, 2021
The Grade II listed former pub on Holywell Hill, St Albans.

Holywell Hill, St Albans. - Credit: Hamptons

Historically known as Jolly Maltster, this beautifully presented Grade II listed former pub is available for sale with no upper chain. 

Situated in St Albans city centre, the stylish home is arranged over four floors.

It offers flexible accommodation, with the ground floor comprising a reception room, kitchen/breakfast room, scullery and cloakroom.

This charming reception room is at the front of the St Albans property. 

This charming reception room is at the front of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

The former pub is packed with character features. 

The former pub is packed with character features. - Credit: Hamptons

Steps from the kitchen lead out to the rear garden. 

Steps from the kitchen lead out to the rear garden. - Credit: Hamptons

The dining space is light and airy. 

The dining space is light and airy. - Credit: Hamptons

On the first floor there are two bedrooms, a bathroom and separate shower room.

On the top floor is the third bedroom with en suite cloakroom and a further room which can be used as a study/lounge, dressing room or sleeping area.

The second floor bedroom has character features aplenty.

The second floor bedroom has character features aplenty. - Credit: Hamptons

There is a large cellar offering additional space for a variety of possible uses.

To the rear is a small private walled courtyard garden.

There is a pretty courtyard garden to the rear of the St Albans property.

There is a pretty courtyard garden to the rear of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

Property Facts

Holywell Hill, St Albans

Guide price: £900,000

Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk

St Albans News

