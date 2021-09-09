News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A pretty period home in St Albans city centre

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 8:00 AM September 9, 2021   
Lattimore Road, St Albans. 

Lattimore Road, St Albans. - Credit: Frost's.

This charming and perfectly positioned two/three bedroom character property with off road parking is ideally located just moments from St Albans city centre and the mainline train station.

The open plan living/dining room is 22ft long. 

The open plan living/dining room is 22ft long. - Credit: Frost's.

Conveniently offered with no onward chain, it is arranged over three levels, with the ground floor comprising of a large living/dining room with feature fireplace and an extended, modern kitchen to the rear.

The modern kitchen overlooks the garden. 

The modern kitchen overlooks the garden. - Credit: Frost's

The first floor offers two generous bedrooms and a stunning, refitted four piece bathroom with double shower and bath.

There is a four piece bathroom on the first floor. 

There is a four piece bathroom on the first floor. - Credit: Frost's

One of the property's two first-floor bedrooms. 

One of the property's two first-floor bedrooms. - Credit: Frost's

The basement could be used as a third bedroom. 

The basement could be used as a third bedroom. - Credit: Frost's

The basement provides a flexible room that can be used as a third bedroom.

Externally, the property is complemented with a lengthy private rear garden that has been well maintained and is mainly laid to lawn, whilst the driveway to the front provides essential off road parking.

There is a low maintenance garden to the rear of the property. 

There is a low maintenance garden to the rear of the property. - Credit: Frost's

Property Facts

Lattimore Road, St Albans 

Offers over £650,000

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

