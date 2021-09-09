Property Spotlight: A pretty period home in St Albans city centre
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Frost's.
This charming and perfectly positioned two/three bedroom character property with off road parking is ideally located just moments from St Albans city centre and the mainline train station.
Conveniently offered with no onward chain, it is arranged over three levels, with the ground floor comprising of a large living/dining room with feature fireplace and an extended, modern kitchen to the rear.
The first floor offers two generous bedrooms and a stunning, refitted four piece bathroom with double shower and bath.
The basement provides a flexible room that can be used as a third bedroom.
Externally, the property is complemented with a lengthy private rear garden that has been well maintained and is mainly laid to lawn, whilst the driveway to the front provides essential off road parking.
You may also want to watch:
Property Facts
Lattimore Road, St Albans
Most Read
- 1 Councillor faces formal complaint over Facebook 'fatty' slurs
- 2 14 flats planned for St Albans city centre site
- 3 Tributes paid to St Albans Alderman Agnes Hill
- 4 Old Albanian game overshadowed by death of Henley Hawks player
- 5 Obituary: Grange Calveley, the Roobarb and Custard creator from St Albans
- 6 Would you like a new skate park in St Albans?
- 7 Here's how much Hertfordshire's most famous film and TV homes are worth
- 8 Herts Ad Sunday League: Phoenix on fire in superb seven-goal start to the season
- 9 Petition of 1,300 names presented to Oaklands College over nursery closure
- 10 The latest court results for the St Albans area
Offers over £650,000
Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk