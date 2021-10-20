Property Spotlight: A detached home on one of St Albans' most desirable streets

Published: 8:30 AM October 20, 2021 Updated: 8:42 AM October 20, 2021

Occupying a generous south-east facing plot on the highly sought after Lancaster Road is this three bedroom family home.

The property provides extensive scope for renovation, extension or a completely new build incorporating a substantially increased living area to a buyer's specification, subject to obtaining the required planning consents.



The current accommodation is arranged over two floors and comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, dining room, kitchen and conservatory.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, a family bathroom, separate WC and access to the loft area.

Outside, the driveway provides off road parking and a detached single garage plus side access to a substantial rear garden.

Lancaster Road is a very popular road, well positioned for excellent schools and an easy walk to St Albans City train station, providing direct access to London St Pancras in under 30 minutes.

The vibrant city centre of St Albans and the open spaces of Clarence Park are also within a comfortable walking distance.

Property Facts

Lancaster Road, St Albans

Offers over £1,175,000

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk