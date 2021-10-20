News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A detached home on one of St Albans' most desirable streets

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 8:30 AM October 20, 2021    Updated: 8:42 AM October 20, 2021
Lancaster Road, St Albans.

Lancaster Road, St Albans. - Credit: Frost's

Occupying a generous south-east facing plot on the highly sought after Lancaster Road is this three bedroom family home. 

The property provides extensive scope for renovation, extension or a completely new build incorporating a substantially increased living area to a buyer's specification, subject to obtaining the required planning consents.

The current accommodation is arranged over two floors and comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, dining room, kitchen and conservatory.

The lounge is at the front of the property. 

The lounge is at the front of the property. - Credit: Frost's

The dining room opens out onto the conservatory. 

The dining room opens out onto the conservatory. - Credit: Frost's

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, a family bathroom, separate WC and access to the loft area.

One of the St Albans property's three bedrooms.

One of the property's three bedrooms. - Credit: Frost's

Outside, the driveway provides off road parking and a detached single garage plus side access to a substantial rear garden.

The St Albans property offers ample potential to extend or renovate. 

The property offers ample potential to extend or renovate. - Credit: Frost's

Lancaster Road is a very popular road, well positioned for excellent schools and an easy walk to St Albans City train station, providing direct access to London St Pancras in under 30 minutes.



The vibrant city centre of St Albans and the open spaces of Clarence Park are also within a comfortable walking distance.

The St Albans property benefits from a substantial rear garden.

The property benefits from a substantial rear garden. - Credit: Frost's

Property Facts

Lancaster Road, St Albans

Offers over £1,175,000

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

Property of the Week
St Albans News

