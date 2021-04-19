Property Spotlight: A barn conversion in an idyllic rural setting
Ideally located on the outskirts of Kensworth village, this stunning four bedroom barn conversion offers far-reaching views over open countryside.
Situated in a courtyard occupying a corner plot, the barn is approached via a short lane.
The impressive hallway with galleried landing provides access to all principal rooms and features a stone floor and exposed wooden beams.
The full depth kitchen/breakfast room, which is well equipped with a range of wall and floor mounted units, leads to a utility room and then through to a dining room.
The lounge is also the full depth of the barn and features a stone fireplace. A study/hobby room and cloakroom complete the downstairs accommodation.
Upstairs, the landing provides access to a large en suite bedroom with views to the rear, second bedroom with en suite, two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom with roll top bath.
Outside is a superb rear garden with patio and decked areas, while a large planted rockery leads to the enclosed lawn with countryside views.
Kensworth is a small Chilterns village close to Whipsnade Zoo and Dunstable Downs, with excellent road links to both Harpenden and St Albans.
Property Facts
Isle Of Wight Lane, Kensworth
Guide price: £995,000
Frost's, 01582 768 666, www.frosts.co.uk