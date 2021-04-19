News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A barn conversion in an idyllic rural setting

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 10:11 AM April 19, 2021    Updated: 10:16 AM April 19, 2021
Isle Of Wight Lane, Kensworth

Isle Of Wight Lane, Kensworth - Credit: Frost's

Ideally located on the outskirts of Kensworth village, this stunning four bedroom barn conversion offers far-reaching views over open countryside.

Situated in a courtyard occupying a corner plot, the barn is approached via a short lane. 

There is a large double garage/car port in addition to the ample driveway parking. 

There is a large double garage/car port in addition to the ample driveway parking. - Credit: Frost's

The impressive hallway with galleried landing provides access to all principal rooms and features a stone floor and exposed wooden beams.

The full depth kitchen/breakfast room, which is well equipped with a range of wall and floor mounted units,  leads to a utility room and then through to a dining room. 

The kitchen/breakfast room measures 19ft2in x 10ft3in. 

The kitchen/breakfast room measures 19ft2in x 10ft3in. - Credit: Frost's

The stone fireplace is a standout feature of the living room. 

The stone fireplace is a standout feature of the living room. - Credit: Frost's

The lounge is also the full depth of the barn and features a stone fireplace. A study/hobby room and cloakroom complete the downstairs accommodation. 

Upstairs, the landing provides access to a large en suite bedroom with views to the rear, second bedroom with en suite, two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom with roll top bath.

One of the property's four bedrooms.

One of the property's four bedrooms. - Credit: Frost's

The master bedroom has its own en suite. 

The master bedroom has its own en suite. - Credit: Frost's

Outside is a superb rear garden with patio and decked areas, while a large planted rockery leads to the enclosed lawn with countryside views.

Kensworth is a small Chilterns village close to Whipsnade Zoo and Dunstable Downs, with excellent road links to both Harpenden and St Albans. 


Property Facts

Isle Of Wight Lane, Kensworth 

Guide price: £995,000

Frost's, 01582 768 666, www.frosts.co.uk

Bedfordshire News

