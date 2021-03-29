Property Spotlight: Architect Jack Bonnington's listed Harpenden home
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: The Modern House
Grade II-listed Ferrum House was designed by the architect John 'Jack' Bonnington (1929-2020) for himself and his family.
Completed in 1964, it was among the first examples of a steel-framed house in England.
It extends to over 3,200 sq ft across two glazed levels, with a substantial garage and generous private garden.
The house is set back behind an ivy-strewn lawn and mature trees, from a private, unmade road near the centre of Harpenden.
The upper level is predominantly open plan. Swedish mosaic glass lines the floor and remains in near perfect condition. The ceilings and walls are clad in Sitka spruce, with sliding doors of teak providing occasional moments of seclusion.
The kitchen, breakfast bar and dining room occupy the landing space with a sweeping wall of glazing that extends into the expansive living room beyond.
There are four bedrooms, plus a study on the first floor and a further garden room on the ground level.
A Portland stone terrace surrounds the house and lawns are found front and back, dotted with mature trees. At the south-facing rear, the garden is enclosed and has a pool feature to one side.
Property Facts
Ferrum House, Grange Court Road, Harpenden
£2.5m
The Modern House, 020 3795 5920, www.themodernhouse.com