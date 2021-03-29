Property Spotlight: Architect Jack Bonnington's listed Harpenden home

Published: 12:33 PM March 29, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM March 29, 2021

Grade II-listed Ferrum House was designed by the architect John 'Jack' Bonnington (1929-2020) for himself and his family.

Completed in 1964, it was among the first examples of a steel-framed house in England.

It extends to over 3,200 sq ft across two glazed levels, with a substantial garage and generous private garden.

The house is set back behind an ivy-strewn lawn and mature trees, from a private, unmade road near the centre of Harpenden.

The fair-coloured bricks were chosen to contrast with the darkness of the surrounding trees. - Credit: The Modern House

The upper level is predominantly open plan. Swedish mosaic glass lines the floor and remains in near perfect condition. The ceilings and walls are clad in Sitka spruce, with sliding doors of teak providing occasional moments of seclusion.

In a 2018 interview with Wallpaper*, Jack Bonnington described the design of Ferrum as a nod to “the workmanship and simplicity of Greek temples”. - Credit: The Modern House

According to Jack Bonnington, it took more than six years of weekends combing southern England in his car to find the perfect plot on which to build his family home. - Credit: The Modern House

The original recessed HiFi is retained in the living room, with speakers built into the panelling. - Credit: The Modern House

The kitchen, breakfast bar and dining room occupy the landing space with a sweeping wall of glazing that extends into the expansive living room beyond.

There are four bedrooms, plus a study on the first floor and a further garden room on the ground level.

One of Ferrum House's four bedrooms. - Credit: The Modern House

A Portland stone terrace surrounds the house and lawns are found front and back, dotted with mature trees. At the south-facing rear, the garden is enclosed and has a pool feature to one side.



Property Facts

Ferrum House, Grange Court Road, Harpenden

£2.5m

The Modern House, 020 3795 5920, www.themodernhouse.com