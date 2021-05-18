Property Spotlight: A family home in Harpenden's upmarket Hatching Green
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
This wonderful detached house is located in an enviable setting in Hatching Green, on the edge of Rothamsted and within walking distance of the high street and station.
The property has been extensively refurbished to include a stunning bespoke Humphrey Munson kitchen, luxurious bathroom/shower room suites and a versatile loft conversion.
This fine property has stylishly appointed accommodation arranged over three floors and benefits from a delightful landscaped garden, a garage and parking, all set within a prestigious development.
Harpenden is well noted for its excellent choice of schools for all age groups.
Local amenities include several challenging golf courses, a sports centre, swimming pool and a comprehensive range of restaurants and bars.
You may also want to watch:
Property Facts
Geescroft Walk, Harpenden
Most Read
- 1 May 17th: Fighting Cocks landlord overjoyed to welcome customers back
- 2 Crack dealers arrested at playing fields
- 3 Brave teenager pens book on eating disorder and mental health
- 4 Sustainable markets will top and tail annual St Albans eco-festival
- 5 St Albans' Caribbean community launches volcano relief fundraising campaign
- 6 Far-right group condemns black Jesus painting at St Albans Cathedral
- 7 Ver Valley walking group returns to enjoy the spring countryside
- 8 Property Spotlight: A family home in Harpenden's upmarket Hatching Green
- 9 Is Bricket Wood being over-developed?
- 10 May 17th: The Ivy in St Albans is ready to welcome back customers
Guide price: £1,375,000
Hamptons, 01582 206258, www.hamptons.co.uk