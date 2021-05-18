News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A family home in Harpenden's upmarket Hatching Green

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 9:00 AM May 18, 2021    Updated: 9:34 AM May 18, 2021
Geescroft Walk, Harpenden 

Geescroft Walk, Harpenden - Credit: Hamptons

This wonderful detached house is located in an enviable setting in Hatching Green, on the edge of Rothamsted and within walking distance of the high street and station. 

The property has been extensively refurbished to include a stunning bespoke Humphrey Munson kitchen, luxurious bathroom/shower room suites and a versatile loft conversion. 

The Humphrey Munson kitchen is one of the property's stand out features. 

The Humphrey Munson kitchen is one of the property's stand out features. - Credit: Hamptons

The kitchen/breakfast room offers a choice of dining areas. 

The kitchen/breakfast room offers a choice of dining areas. - Credit: Hamptons

Doors from the sitting room open out onto the rear garden. 

Doors from the sitting room open out onto the rear garden. - Credit: Hamptons

This fine property has stylishly appointed accommodation arranged over three floors and benefits from a delightful landscaped garden, a garage and parking, all set within a prestigious development.

One of the property's five bedrooms. 

One of the property's five bedrooms. - Credit: Hamptons

The garden has been immaculately landscaped. 

The garden has been immaculately landscaped. - Credit: Hamptons

Harpenden is well noted for its excellent choice of schools for all age groups.

Local amenities include several challenging golf courses, a sports centre, swimming pool and a comprehensive range of restaurants and bars.

Property Facts

Geescroft Walk, Harpenden 

Guide price: £1,375,000

Hamptons,  01582 206258, www.hamptons.co.uk

Harpenden News

