Property Spotlight: A family home in Harpenden's upmarket Hatching Green

Published: 9:00 AM May 18, 2021 Updated: 9:34 AM May 18, 2021

This wonderful detached house is located in an enviable setting in Hatching Green, on the edge of Rothamsted and within walking distance of the high street and station.

The property has been extensively refurbished to include a stunning bespoke Humphrey Munson kitchen, luxurious bathroom/shower room suites and a versatile loft conversion.

This fine property has stylishly appointed accommodation arranged over three floors and benefits from a delightful landscaped garden, a garage and parking, all set within a prestigious development.

Harpenden is well noted for its excellent choice of schools for all age groups.

Local amenities include several challenging golf courses, a sports centre, swimming pool and a comprehensive range of restaurants and bars.

Property Facts

Geescroft Walk, Harpenden

Guide price: £1,375,000

Hamptons, 01582 206258, www.hamptons.co.uk