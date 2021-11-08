Property Spotlight: A family home in a prime East Common location

Set within a much favoured private road in the heart of East Common, this spacious four-bed home is only around 1.5miles from central Harpenden and the mainline station.

An outdoor dining terrace overlooks the rear garden. - Credit: Hamptons

On the ground floor there are three reception rooms plus a study area, an impressive kitchen/dining room with doors onto the garden, a utility room, cloakroom and a double integral garage.

The kitchen/breakfast room has views to the front and rear. - Credit: Hamptons

The 20ft living room leads through to a study area at the rear of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

Upstairs there is a generous principal bedroom suite with fitted furniture and en suite facilities including both bath and shower. There is also a guest bedroom suite with en suite bathroom plus two further bedrooms and a further bathroom.

The property affords tremendous scope for extension, subject to the necessary consents.

The large rear garden has a timber pergola and summerhouse, among other features. - Credit: Hamptons

Outside, the gardens are an extremely attractive feature of the property. To the rear is a wonderful south-west facing garden with a large dining terrace, an expanse of lawn with well stocked flower and shrub beds and borders, a timber pergola, rockery garden and summer house.

To the front there is a large carriage driveway laid to block paviour, while the remainder is mainly laid to lawn.

The dual aspect family room boasts garden views. - Credit: Hamptons

Property Facts

Guide price: £2.5m

Grange Court Road, Harpenden

Hamptons, 01582 764471, www.hamptons.co.uk