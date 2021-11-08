News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A family home in a prime East Common location

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 11:05 AM November 8, 2021
Updated: 11:28 AM November 8, 2021
Grange Court Road, Harpenden. 

Grange Court Road, Harpenden. - Credit: Hamptons

Set within a much favoured private road in the heart of East Common, this spacious four-bed home is only around 1.5miles from central Harpenden and the mainline station.

An outdoor dining terrace overlooks the rear garden. 

An outdoor dining terrace overlooks the rear garden. - Credit: Hamptons

On the ground floor there are three reception rooms plus a study area, an impressive kitchen/dining room with doors onto the garden, a utility room, cloakroom and a double integral garage. 

The kitchen/breakfast room has views to the front and rear. 

The kitchen/breakfast room has views to the front and rear. - Credit: Hamptons

The 20ft living room leads through to a study area at the rear of the property. 

The 20ft living room leads through to a study area at the rear of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

Upstairs there is a generous principal bedroom suite with fitted furniture and en suite facilities including both bath and shower. There is also a guest bedroom suite with en suite bathroom plus two further bedrooms and a further bathroom.

The property affords tremendous scope for extension, subject to the necessary consents.

The large rear garden has a timber pergola and summerhouse, among other features. 

The large rear garden has a timber pergola and summerhouse, among other features. - Credit: Hamptons

Outside, the gardens are an extremely attractive feature of the property. To the rear is a wonderful south-west facing garden with a large dining terrace, an expanse of lawn with well stocked flower and shrub beds and borders, a timber pergola, rockery garden and summer house.

To the front there is a large carriage driveway laid to block paviour, while the remainder is mainly laid to lawn.

The dual aspect family room boasts garden views. 

The dual aspect family room boasts garden views. - Credit: Hamptons

Property Facts

Guide price: £2.5m

Grange Court Road, Harpenden

Hamptons, 01582 764471, www.hamptons.co.uk

