Property Spotlight: A family home in a prime East Common location
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
Set within a much favoured private road in the heart of East Common, this spacious four-bed home is only around 1.5miles from central Harpenden and the mainline station.
On the ground floor there are three reception rooms plus a study area, an impressive kitchen/dining room with doors onto the garden, a utility room, cloakroom and a double integral garage.
Upstairs there is a generous principal bedroom suite with fitted furniture and en suite facilities including both bath and shower. There is also a guest bedroom suite with en suite bathroom plus two further bedrooms and a further bathroom.
The property affords tremendous scope for extension, subject to the necessary consents.
Outside, the gardens are an extremely attractive feature of the property. To the rear is a wonderful south-west facing garden with a large dining terrace, an expanse of lawn with well stocked flower and shrub beds and borders, a timber pergola, rockery garden and summer house.
To the front there is a large carriage driveway laid to block paviour, while the remainder is mainly laid to lawn.
Guide price: £2.5m
Grange Court Road, Harpenden
Hamptons, 01582 764471, www.hamptons.co.uk