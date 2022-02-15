News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A detached house in picturesque Gorhambury

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 8:15 AM February 15, 2022
Westwick Hall Farm Cottages, Gorhambury. 

Westwick Hall Farm Cottages, Gorhambury. - Credit: Frost's

Set within the stunning open fields of Gorhambury is this idyllic, three double bedroom detached family home.

The house is in a peaceful rural setting. 

The house is in a peaceful rural setting. - Credit: Frost's

Offering an abundance of charm and character throughout, the house comprises of a generous reception room, large sitting room with feature brick built fireplace and sliding doors to the sun-trap conservatory.

Doors from the dining room lead out to the garden. 

Doors from the dining room lead out to the garden. - Credit: Frost's

There is also a sizeable dining room with log burner fire and French doors leading to the rear garden, and a separate kitchen which leads to the utility and cloakroom.

The first floor comprises of a family bathroom, three double bedrooms and an en suite to the primary bedroom.

One of the property's three double bedrooms. 

One of the property's three double bedrooms. - Credit: Frost's

Externally the house is complemented by a brick-built home office, impressive wrap around garden with driveway and far reaching views across open fields.

The Gorhambury property is surrounded by green space. 

The property is surrounded by green space. - Credit: Frost's

Westwick Hall Farm Cottages is a rural location which is accessed via a working farm, ideally located for easy access to the M1, M25 and St Albans city centre, which is approximately four miles away.

The house also offers potential for extension, subject to the relevant planning permissions.

In total, the internal area of the house is 1,771 sq ft. 

In total, the internal area of the house is 1,771 sq ft. - Credit: Frost's

Property Facts

Westwick Hall Farm Cottages, Gorhambury

Offers over £900,000

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

