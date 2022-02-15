Property Spotlight: A detached house in picturesque Gorhambury
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Frost's
Set within the stunning open fields of Gorhambury is this idyllic, three double bedroom detached family home.
Offering an abundance of charm and character throughout, the house comprises of a generous reception room, large sitting room with feature brick built fireplace and sliding doors to the sun-trap conservatory.
There is also a sizeable dining room with log burner fire and French doors leading to the rear garden, and a separate kitchen which leads to the utility and cloakroom.
The first floor comprises of a family bathroom, three double bedrooms and an en suite to the primary bedroom.
Externally the house is complemented by a brick-built home office, impressive wrap around garden with driveway and far reaching views across open fields.
Westwick Hall Farm Cottages is a rural location which is accessed via a working farm, ideally located for easy access to the M1, M25 and St Albans city centre, which is approximately four miles away.
The house also offers potential for extension, subject to the relevant planning permissions.
Most Read
- 1 Police hunt wanted Essex man, 33, after assault in St Albans
- 2 'Escaping with my life, and £1.5 million' - inside St Albans' newest visitor attraction
- 3 St Albans' Roman Theatre of Verulamium features in new series of Tony Robinson's History of Britain
- 4 7 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
- 5 Estate agency teams up with St Albans football club
- 6 Sajid Javid to look at west Herts hospital decision
- 7 New bus service to cover majority of 84 route
- 8 Animal rights group takes advantage of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks administration to again call for name change
- 9 Harpenden images help local photographer win international gong
- 10 Indian restaurant suspected of serving up Class As
Property Facts
Westwick Hall Farm Cottages, Gorhambury
Offers over £900,000
Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk