See inside this £745,000 family home with balcony in Wheathampstead

There is balcony access from one of the bedrooms, with views across the street. - Credit: Fullbrook & Floor

Tucked away in a highly sought-after village location between two popular primary schools is this spacious four bedroom home.

The Garrard Way property has a guide price of £745,000. - Credit: Fullbrook & Floor

The semi-detached property has been skilfully extended to provide superb family accommodation generously spread over two floors.

To the ground floor there is an entrance lobby, a large double length living room leading to an open plan dining room with conservatory, plus a kitchen, utility room and shower room.

The dining area overlooks the rear garden. - Credit: Fullbrook & Floor

The living area is at the front of the property. - Credit: Fullbrook & Floor

The first floor provides four double bedroom, one of which has its own balcony area with ample seating space, plus a large family bathroom/wet room.

This spacious bedroom boasts balcony access. - Credit: Fullbrook & Floor

To the front there is driveway off street parking leading to the integral garage.

To the rear there is a wonderful, fully enclosed private garden with gated side access.

The private rear garden is mostly laid to lawn. - Credit: Fullbrook & Floor

Wheathampstead is just a short drive from both St Albans and Harpenden, with their fast rail links to London St Pancras.

The village also offers an excellent array of local amenities, including restaurants, parks and leisure facilities, plus St Helen's and Beech Hyde primary schools.

PROPERTY FACTS

Garrard Way, Wheathampsted

Guide price: £745,000

Fullbrook & Floor, 01727 251691, www.fullbrookandfloor.co.uk