See inside this £745,000 family home with balcony in Wheathampstead
- Credit: Fullbrook & Floor
Tucked away in a highly sought-after village location between two popular primary schools is this spacious four bedroom home.
The semi-detached property has been skilfully extended to provide superb family accommodation generously spread over two floors.
To the ground floor there is an entrance lobby, a large double length living room leading to an open plan dining room with conservatory, plus a kitchen, utility room and shower room.
The first floor provides four double bedroom, one of which has its own balcony area with ample seating space, plus a large family bathroom/wet room.
To the front there is driveway off street parking leading to the integral garage.
To the rear there is a wonderful, fully enclosed private garden with gated side access.
Wheathampstead is just a short drive from both St Albans and Harpenden, with their fast rail links to London St Pancras.
Most Read
- 1 Man killed after Volvo collides with tree on B651 at Wheathampstead
- 2 Multi-vehicle crash blocks M1 between St Albans and Harpenden
- 3 Protesters arrested after gluing themselves to Barclays in St Albans
- 4 Multiple injured after mass brawl inside Slug and Lettuce in St Albans
- 5 Ukrainian mum spared jail so she can rescue daughter from war in Kyiv
- 6 St Albans boy, 15, charged with terrorism offences
- 7 Allotments face relocation after 40 years to make way for car parking
- 8 Harpenden church treasurer jailed for five and a half years
- 9 Hertfordshire teaching assistant jailed after sex with 14-year-old pupil
- 10 5 things to do on a day trip to St Albans
The village also offers an excellent array of local amenities, including restaurants, parks and leisure facilities, plus St Helen's and Beech Hyde primary schools.
PROPERTY FACTS
Garrard Way, Wheathampsted
Guide price: £745,000
Fullbrook & Floor, 01727 251691, www.fullbrookandfloor.co.uk