Property Spotlight: A penthouse apartment at St Albans' Gabriel Square

Published: 11:28 AM June 14, 2021    Updated: 11:51 AM June 14, 2021
Gabriel Square, St Albans. 

Set within this select development, this superb three bedroom penthouse apartment is ideally located for the mainline railway station and the excellent shopping and leisure facilities of St Albans city centre.

Whether you'll be taking in the panoramic vistas while entertaining on your private roof terrace, or enjoying the spacious light filled spaces inside, this apartment is designed to provide a unique living experience and offer maximum comfort and space.

There are spectacular views from the private roof terrace. 

As you step inside the apartment, a contemporary interior with high quality fixtures and fittings is clearly evident.

A stunning, spacious living/kitchen/dining room is the heart of the home and the base from which to move easily from indoors to out, onto the balconies.

The living area leads to a spacious balcony that spans the length of the apartment.  

The kitchen area is fitted with modern units, integrated appliances, and a breakfast island.

The principal bedroom enjoys the facilities of an en suite and fitted wardrobes, while the two additional bedrooms are served by the stylish family bathroom.

Access to the top floor private roof terrace is via a staircase to the side of the kitchen area.

Underground allocated parking for two cars complements this property perfectly. 

The property comes complete with two allocated parking spaces. 

Property Facts

Gabriel Square, St Albans

OIEO £1m

Cassidy & Tate, 01727 228428, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk

