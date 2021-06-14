Property Spotlight: A penthouse apartment at St Albans' Gabriel Square
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Cassidy & Tate
Set within this select development, this superb three bedroom penthouse apartment is ideally located for the mainline railway station and the excellent shopping and leisure facilities of St Albans city centre.
Whether you'll be taking in the panoramic vistas while entertaining on your private roof terrace, or enjoying the spacious light filled spaces inside, this apartment is designed to provide a unique living experience and offer maximum comfort and space.
As you step inside the apartment, a contemporary interior with high quality fixtures and fittings is clearly evident.
A stunning, spacious living/kitchen/dining room is the heart of the home and the base from which to move easily from indoors to out, onto the balconies.
The principal bedroom enjoys the facilities of an en suite and fitted wardrobes, while the two additional bedrooms are served by the stylish family bathroom.
Access to the top floor private roof terrace is via a staircase to the side of the kitchen area.
Underground allocated parking for two cars complements this property perfectly.
Property Facts
Gabriel Square, St Albans
OIEO £1m
Cassidy & Tate, 01727 228428, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk