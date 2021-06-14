Property Spotlight: A penthouse apartment at St Albans' Gabriel Square

Published: 11:28 AM June 14, 2021 Updated: 11:51 AM June 14, 2021

Set within this select development, this superb three bedroom penthouse apartment is ideally located for the mainline railway station and the excellent shopping and leisure facilities of St Albans city centre.

Whether you'll be taking in the panoramic vistas while entertaining on your private roof terrace, or enjoying the spacious light filled spaces inside, this apartment is designed to provide a unique living experience and offer maximum comfort and space.

There are spectacular views from the private roof terrace. - Credit: Cassidy & Tate

As you step inside the apartment, a contemporary interior with high quality fixtures and fittings is clearly evident.

A stunning, spacious living/kitchen/dining room is the heart of the home and the base from which to move easily from indoors to out, onto the balconies.

The living area leads to a spacious balcony that spans the length of the apartment. - Credit: Cassidy & Tate

The kitchen area is fitted with modern units, integrated appliances, and a breakfast island complemented by contrasting work top surfaces. - Credit: Cassidy & Tate

The principal bedroom enjoys the facilities of an en suite and fitted wardrobes, while the two additional bedrooms are served by the stylish family bathroom.

Access to the top floor private roof terrace is via a staircase to the side of the kitchen area.

Underground allocated parking for two cars complements this property perfectly.

The property comes complete with two allocated parking spaces. - Credit: Cassidy & Tate

Property Facts

Gabriel Square, St Albans

OIEO £1m

Cassidy & Tate, 01727 228428, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk