Property Spotlight: A family home in Harpenden's sought after East Common
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
Entry to this prestigious property is via an impressive oak panelled entrance hall.
From here, three generous reception rooms and a stylish bespoke kitchen can be accessed.
Each of the reception rooms and the kitchen/diner have doors onto the garden.
On the first floor there is a magnificent principal bedroom with large dressing room and an en suite bathroom, four further bedrooms and three further bath/shower rooms (one of which is en suite).
The gardens are a particular feature of this fine house, with an impressive frontage and beautifully landscaped and private rear garden.
There is also a detached double garage with versatile home office/gym attached.
Grange Court Road is a private, tree-lined address in the heart of Harpenden's desirable East Common.
Property Facts
Grange Court Road, Harpenden
£2,850,000
Hamptons, 01582 206258, www.hamptons.co.uk