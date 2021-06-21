Property Spotlight: A family home in Harpenden's sought after East Common

Published: 1:00 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 1:10 PM June 21, 2021

Entry to this prestigious property is via an impressive oak panelled entrance hall.

From here, three generous reception rooms and a stylish bespoke kitchen can be accessed.

The oak panelled entrance hall is packed with character. - Credit: Hamptons

Each of the reception rooms and the kitchen/diner have doors onto the garden.

One of the property's three reception rooms. - Credit: Hamptons

On the first floor there is a magnificent principal bedroom with large dressing room and an en suite bathroom, four further bedrooms and three further bath/shower rooms (one of which is en suite).

The principal bedroom has its own dressing room and en suite bathroom. - Credit: Hamptons

The gardens are a particular feature of this fine house, with an impressive frontage and beautifully landscaped and private rear garden.

There is a spacious garden to the rear of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

You may also want to watch:

There is also a detached double garage with versatile home office/gym attached.

Grange Court Road is a private, tree-lined address in the heart of Harpenden's desirable East Common.

The bespoke kitchen was designed by Redbourn-based Fine Fitted Interiors. - Credit: Hamptons

Property Facts

Grange Court Road, Harpenden

£2,850,000

Hamptons, 01582 206258, www.hamptons.co.uk