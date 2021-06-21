News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A family home in Harpenden's sought after East Common

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 1:00 PM June 21, 2021    Updated: 1:10 PM June 21, 2021
Grange Court Road, Harpenden 

Grange Court Road, Harpenden.

Entry to this prestigious property is via an impressive oak panelled entrance hall.

From here, three generous reception rooms and a stylish bespoke kitchen can be accessed.  

The oak panelled entrance hall is packed with character. 

The oak panelled entrance hall is packed with character.

Each of the reception rooms and the kitchen/diner have doors onto the garden.

One of the property's three reception rooms. 

One of the property's three reception rooms.

On the first floor there is a magnificent principal bedroom with large dressing room and an en suite bathroom, four further bedrooms and three further bath/shower rooms (one of which is en suite).

The principal bedroom with has its own dressing room and en suite bathroom. 

The principal bedroom has its own dressing room and en suite bathroom.

The gardens are a particular feature of this fine house, with an impressive frontage and beautifully landscaped and private rear garden.

There is a spacious garden to the rear of the property. 

There is a spacious garden to the rear of the property.

There is also a detached double garage with versatile home office/gym attached.

Grange Court Road is a private, tree-lined address in the heart of Harpenden's desirable East Common. 

The bespoke kitchen was designed by Redbourn-based Fine Fitted Interiors. 

The bespoke kitchen was designed by Redbourn-based Fine Fitted Interiors.

Property Facts 

Grange Court Road, Harpenden 

£2,850,000

Hamptons, 01582 206258, www.hamptons.co.uk

Property of the Week
Harpenden News

